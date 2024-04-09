SportsFootball

Eric Dier warns Arsenal over Harry Kane “impact” ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Matt Hobkinson
Eric Dier warns Arsenal over the impact that Harry Kane will have in their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern MunichYouTube: The Overlap

Eric Dier has warned Arsenal over the impact Harry Kane is set to have in their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich as the former Tottenham duo return to north London.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich play out the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 9. The draw sees Kane and Dier, both former Tottenham players, face the Gunners for the first time since January 15, 2023, a 2-0 defeat against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Ahead of Bayern’s clash with Arsenal, Dier has warned the Premier League leaders that the prolific striker could be set to dampen the mood in north London.

“I’m excited to play against Arsenal in the Champions League,” he told The Overlap.

“We’ll have to be cautious of Arsenal on the counterattack,” he added. “I know Bukayo Saka very well and Gabriel Martinelli, they’ve got great pace on the wings. Leandro Trossard has proved to be a really good player, so that’s something we’ll have to pay a lot of attention to.

“Football is beautiful in this way, where it always seems to give you these storylines, with myself and Harry Kane facing Arsenal so soon after leaving England.

“For Harry Kane and me, it might feel a little different than the rest of the team, but for everyone else, it’s just a normal Champions League tie. I’m sure Harry will have more of an impact on the game than me.”

Topic starts at 5:02

Kane has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal (14) than anybody else, five of those coming at the Emirates.

Bayern Munich will not have any away fans present at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their quarter-final, something that Arsenal supporters are confident can be a huge advantage.

The last three competitive matches between the two sides have seen Bayern win by a scoreline of 5-1 each time. But Arsenal are a much changed side since they last met the Bundesliga giants in 2017.

Bayern themselves sit uncharacteristically in second place in the German top-flight, 16 points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen.

Eric Dier was speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

