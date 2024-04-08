Premier League fixtures that will decide Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City’s title fate

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City fans will have eight Premier League fixtures circled in their calendar as the ones that could decide who lifts the title in May.

The Gunners sit top of the table with seven games left to play this season, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, with Man City just one point further behind in third.

These are the standout Premier League fixtures that each team will need to get over if they want to get their hands on the trophy next month.

Arsenal

Aston Villa (H) – Unai Emery will be returning to the Emirates Stadium this weekend to try and put a stop to his former side’s title charge. The Villans are fifth in the Premier League and are level on points with Tottenham in fourth as they eye up a Champions League spot. Despite some recent indifferent form, this will be a difficult test for Arteta’s squad.

Chelsea (H) – With a trip to Molineux to take on Wolves and a second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich to deal with first, Arsenal then welcome London rivals Chelsea to N5. Despite enduring a turbulent season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have proven they are capable of pulling off a big win when the pressure is on.

Tottenham (A) – Premier League fixtures don’t come much bigger than the North London Derby. Ange Postecoglou’s side held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in September. There is nothing Spurs fans would love more than to be the ones to stop their bitter rivals from winning the league – the Gunners should be braced for a cauldron of noise on April 28.

Manchester United (A) – Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored two goals in added time to help overcome the Red Devils at the Emirates earlier this season, with the Gunners likely needing to take all three points again at Old Trafford in their penultimate game of the season. Should Arsenal walk away from the game victorious – a home game with Everton on the final day would be all that stands in their way.

Liverpool

Everton (A) – After dropping two points at Old Trafford, Goodison Park becomes the next ground to test Liverpool’s resolve. Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield last October, but they still needed 75 minutes to find their way past a stubborn 10-man Toffees side. With the Blues battling for Premier League survival, the Reds will be in for a bumpy ride during the Merseyside Derby.

Tottenham (H) – Spurs were the beneficiaries of a wrongly disallowed Luiz Diaz goal during their 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September. Klopp’s side will be eager to exact revenge after the injustice they faced, but three points won’t come easy against a side fighting for a Champions League spot.

Aston Villa (A) – Villa Park has become a tough place as any to go this season and Liverpool will have to regroup quickly after their game against Spurs when they travel to the West Midlands. Emery’s squad were victorious against Man City at home this season and Klopp’s men will need to be at their best to avoid a similar outcome.

Man City

Tottenham (A) – The good news for Man City is that – on paper – they only have one challenging fixture in their Premier League run-in. The bad news, is that Tottenham have a habit of spoiling Man City’s day in recent seasons. Pep Guardiola’s squad have failed to score a single Premier League goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – a ground which opened in 2019. The Blues will need that to change when they head to the nation’s capital on the final day of the season.

Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures in full

Aston Villa (H) Wolves (A) Chelsea (H) Tottenham (A) Bournemouth (H) Manchester United (A) Everton (H)

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures in full

Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (A) Everton (A) West Ham (A) Tottenham (H) Aston Villa (A) Wolves (H)

Man City’s Premier League fixtures in full