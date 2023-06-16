Roblox lawsuit settlement: How to claim free cash or Robux if you’re a Roblox player

In light of recent developments in the Doe vs. Roblox lawsuit settlement case, Roblox users may receive free money or Robux. Read here to find out if you’re qualified to receive free Robux and how to claim them.

Roblox has a large user base and a library of games, making it one of the most popular metaverse platforms available. In-game cosmetic items and the extensive personalization options for players’ in-game avatars are a big reason why the game is so popular across several age groups.

Article continues after ad

However, many customers were denied their legally-guaranteed refunds when Roblox arbitrarily removed certain cosmetic items from the game. However, in May 2021, juvenile Jane Doe (represented by her father John Dennis) filed a class action lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, claiming that customers should have been refunded Robux for virtual items that were subsequently removed or censored from the platform.

As a result of the settlement, Roblox will establish a $10 million settlement fund from which users will get a Robux credit to their Roblox accounts. If you are a qualified player, here’s how to get your hands on some free money or Robux.

Article continues after ad

Roblox The metaverse platform caters to kids to young adults and moderates content suited to both age groups.

How to claim free Robux or Cash from Roblox Lawsuit Settlement case

Everyone in the United States with a Roblox account before May 11, 2023, whose content was moderated and removed by the platform is eligible to participate in the class action settlement. The court refers to these users as “class members.” You are probably a class member if you received an email or message about it in your Roblox inbox.

However, if you made a purchase of a cosmetic item in-game before this date and it was later removed, you can check your purchase history to see if you were given a refund. If a user’s portion of the settlement money is worth more than $10, they can file a claim to obtain a cash payment instead of a Robux refund.

Article continues after ad

As part of the agreement, Roblox has pledged to continue its practice of automatically refunding users for Robux spent on items that are later moderated for at least another four years. Claim forms for cash payments must be submitted by August 10, 2023, if your portion of the settlement is worth more than $10 and you would prefer a cash payment to Robux credit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you are not satisfied with the settlement’s terms, you may hire an attorney, write to the court, and file an objection in the form of a separate lawsuit.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to get free cash or Robux from Roblox Lawsuit Settlement. For more tips and tricks, make sure to visit our various guides.

Best scary Roblox horror games | How to get free Robux in Roblox | How many people play Roblox? | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Driving Empire codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Muscle Legends codes | Anime Dimensions codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | King Legacy codes