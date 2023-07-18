Love Island UK has been entertaining millions of fans across the world with its tenth season, but the summer series is almost coming to an end — so, when does Love Island 2023 finish? Here’s everything you need to know.

A brand new cast joined the Love Island villa on June 5 for the 2023 summer series, with Maya Jama making her return as host for the latest installment set in a stunning villa in Spain.

The show never fails to get millions of people around the world invested in the romance and drama that inevitably come from the series, with a new main episode almost every night and extra content in Love Island: Unseen Bits and Love Island: Aftersun.

Article continues after ad

Viewers have been tuning in to the show almost every day to keep themselves entertained, but when exactly does summer Love Island 2023 finish? Here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram: loveisland

When does Love Island finish 2023?

ITV has yet to confirm when Love Island UK 2023 will finish, but the final is expected to be on 30 June, eight weeks after the first episode was aired.

In the final episode, which is set to begin at 9pm BST, fans will finally get to find out who the overall winner of the season is.

Article continues after ad

For weeks, viewers have been heavily invested in the lives of the islanders and what they’re getting up to in the villa, and many can’t wait to see what the final outcome is.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can watch Love Island every night except Saturday at 9pm BST on ITV2, and can watch the episodes on catch-up on ITVX.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Article continues after ad

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | How to vote on Love Island 2023: Summer Season 10 guide | Casa Amor coming back? | Love Island water bottles: Where to buy your own