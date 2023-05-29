Love Island Season 10 cast: Meet your new islanders

As the summer series of Love Island UK creeps closer, with only days left until the premiere, ITV have just started to introduce the new islanders – here’s everything we know about them.

It’s just one short week left until we get to watch the new Islanders arrive and start their summer adventure at the Mallorca villa.

So far, ITV has kept it quiet about who we will expect to see in the upcoming series. It is, however, been confirmed that last series hit-host Maya Jama will make a return to the hosting role, much to fans’ delight.

But who are the contestants? Here’s everything you need to know about the season 10 islanders.

Who are the Love Island Season 10 contestants?

The new series of Love Island marks the second time that the show has been on in 2023. In March, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were declared winners of the winter edition of the series. But who will follow in their footsteps? Here are all the new contestants that have been announced that has a chance to become the next winner of the show.

Beautician Ruchee Gurung

The first islander to be announced was Ruchee Gurung, a 24 year old beautician from Sutton.

As to why she decided to take part, Ruchee said: “I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.”

The Love Island villa is no stranger to host footballers. This year is no different as 24 year old Tyrique Hyde will spend the summer in the villa.

On what he thinks he’ll bring to the Villa, he said: “I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want.”

Tyrique is no stranger to what the villa has to offer as he’s close friends with the 2021 star Toby Aromolaran.

Musical star Molly Marsh

The third contestant to be announced for the 2023 summer series was Molly Marsh. Molly is a 21-year-old musical theatre performer and social media creator from Doncaster.

As to why she decided to go on the show, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Business development executive George

Next islander to be announced was George Fensom, a 24-year-old business development executive from Bedford.

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, he said: “I want them to be passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays. I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me- although I don’t believe that’s physically possible. I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.”

Commercial real estate agent Catherine Agbaje

22-year-old Catherine Agbaje was the fifth islander to be announced. She will be travelling from her home in Dublin, Ireland, to Mallorca to spend the summer in the Love Island villa, leaving her job as a Commercial real estate agent behind.

When asked to say something that not many people know about her, Catherine said: “My teeth are real, people always think they are veneers! I had braces when I was younger. I have two degrees, I have my undergrad and my masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.”

Love Island starts Monday, June 5 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

This page will update as more islanders are announced.