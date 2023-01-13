Winter Love Island villa first look: Where is Love Island filmed?

Winter Love Island UK 2023’s new villa has been unveiled with fans being given a first look of the luxurious complex. Here, we’ll run through some snaps of the new set and if you’re wondering about where Love Island UK’s winter season is filmed, you’re in the right place.

With £50,000 on the line and a whole new cast of islanders, the winter season of Love Island kicks off on January 16.

Not only will you see a brand new presenter, to replace Laura Whitmore, but also a completely different location has been chosen for the villa.

Fans can watch episodes of the show at 9 pm (GMT) every day of the week, other than Saturdays. If you would like to watch along, here’s a ‘how to watch’ guide for the UK and US.

Article continues after ad

Winter Love Island 2023 villa first look

This year’s islanders have a brand-new villa to explore for the Winter Love Island 2023 season.

It features an enormous swimming pool right at the heart of the outside area, positioned near an outside kitchen area – similar to others in seasons gone by.

ITV Love Island’s new kitchen area in the winter villa.

The gym area and hideaway have also been revealed, with a ‘Get Sexy’ sign hanging above the bed for the latter.

ITV The hideaway is looking very grand.

Fans can expect another change to the show, too, as new host Maya Jama will be featuring throughout the season. Just like Laura Whitmore, when she arrives, you know things are about to go down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where is UK Love Island’s winter season filmed?

The Love Island winter season will be filmed in South Africa in January 2023 and is expected to end in March.

Article continues after ad

It can be found on the 25-acre estate of Ludus Magnus in Franschhoek, near Cape Town.

ITV Who will be the first to walk through the love heart and be sent home?

Meet the islanders: Winter Love Island 2023

Wondering who will be walking into the winter Love Island 2023 villa?

Well, ITV has put together an introduction video for viewers so you can get to know the new cast – see below.

This year, though, there will be a twist as the first bombshell to arrive this time will be voted for by the public. If you would like to vote, here’s how to do it.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Article continues after ad

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023?