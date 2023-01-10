Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on?

Love Island UK is just around the corner with its 2023 winter installment. If you’re wondering how to watch it or which channel it’s on, we’ve got you covered.

The winter edition of the BAFTA-winning show will return to our screens for a second time, with a new line-up of contestants, a new location, and a brand new host.

Back in August 2022, Laura Whitmore decided to step down after three years of presenting. She has now been replaced with radio and TV presenter, Maya Jama.

Love Island also announced another huge change to the show, which sees contestants lose access to their social media accounts as part of its new duty of care measures.

Although the 2023 series is the ninth season of the dating show, it’s only the second installment of the winter edition, which first took place in 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the new series.

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: Channel & streaming

The ninth season of Love Island UK will launch on Monday, January 16 at 9pm GMT on the free-to-air TV channel ITV2 and the broadcaster’s new streaming service ITVX in the United Kingdom.

Those without a TV subscription can watch live broadcasts or re-runs of the show on the ITVX website or its streaming app, available for free on both Android and iOS.

How to watch Love Island on ITVX

You can watch ITVX (the recently rebranded ITV Hub) via smartphone, desktop, or tablet with the app, and on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

The launch show is always a bumper episode as the contestants are introduced to one another for the first time. It will air for one hour and 35 minutes, ending at 10:35pm GMT.

Love Island: Aftersun

Fans can also tune into the show’s spin-off, Love Island: Aftersun, which will see the host present news from the villa, exclusives, behind-the-scenes action, and interviews. It will air straight after Love Island itself.