What is Love Island: Unseen Bits and when is it on?

Each week, Love Island UK viewers are treated to a number of bonus clips from the show — here’s everything to know about Love Island: Unseen Bits and when to watch it.

Love Island UK series nine began on January 16, and since then, users have been able to tune in almost nightly to watch what the new cast is getting up to in the villa, featuring equal amounts of drama and romance.

On top of the main show, viewers also have a couple of other shows they can watch to get even more details about the islanders, including Love Island: Aftersun and Love Island: Unseen Bits.

Article continues after ad

Here’s all you need to know about what Unseen Bits is, and when you can tune in to the show.

What is Love Island: Unseen Bits?

Love Island: Unseen Bits is a weekly spin-off show which includes a number of different clips from the previous week in the villa that didn’t air in the main episodes.

These clips usually feature lighthearted or funny moments from the villa, showing the cast getting to know each other and entertaining themselves throughout the day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: loveisland Love Island UK series 9 has gripped viewers around the world.

When is Love Island: Unseen Bits?

Love Island: Unseen Bits airs every week on Saturday at 9pm GMT on ITV2, after which it becomes available to watch on ITVX. On every other day at this time there would be a main episode of the show, but Saturday is the one day that doesn’t have a main episode, and is instead replaced with Unseen Bits.

Article continues after ad

Watching Unseen Bits isn’t essential to understanding the rest of the show, but fans do love seeing some of the funny moments that happen around the villa that we wouldn’t otherwise get to see. It also means that you have something to tune into at the same time every day of the week.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023? | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Where is Love Island filmed?