Love Island water bottles: Where to buy your own

Want a water bottle from Love Island? Here is where you can buy an exact replica, just in time for Series 10.

Almost every reality TV show has a signature product that all of the contestants use on-screen.

For Netflix’s Love Is Blind, the singles were known for using the show’s signature gold wine glasses while getting to know each other.

In Love Island’s case, all of the contestants use white water bottles with their first names written on them. It has been a signature on the show for years.

If you have ever wanted to pretend to be in the villa with your own custom bottle, you’re in luck.

Here is where you can purchase a personalized Love Island water bottle of your own.

Can you buy Love Island water bottles?

The official Love Island shop sells water bottles that are identical to the ones that the islanders use. You can even personalize the bottle to have your first name on it.

The water bottles are currently in-stock and are available for only £20.00 ($25.00). The personalized design is available in pink, blue, and orange. And, this is not the only Love Island product that fans can buy on the site.

The Love Island shop also sells personalized robes and suitcases that are very similar to the ones used in the show.

Love Island USA has its own separate online merchandise store. It offers the same water bottle, as well as an exclusive hoodie and t-shirt.

Love Island UK returns with Series 10, expected to be released in the summer of 2023. Love Island USA is also set to return with Season 5 in 2023.

