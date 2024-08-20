Gangs of London Season 3: Plot, cast, & everything we know about the renewal

Gangs of London Season 3 is officially happening, meaning there’s much more of the city’s seedy underbelly coming our way.

Last we left off in the binge-worthy TV show, Elliot ascended to the throne. Now the king of London’s underworld, he’s in an imposing alliance with the Dumanis. Friends and enemies’ lives were lost on the path to the top.

The cinematic crime drama is no stranger to high stakes and palpable tension, so his tenure at the top will be fraught with danger and those eager to usurp him. The bigger you are, as they say…

The authorities and an enemy lurking in the shadows in Season 3 of the new TV show will target him, so let’s jump into the action already!

There’s no Gangs of London Season 3 release date yet. Production started in September 2023.

@gangsoflondon

We know the first table read took place in April thanks to an Instagram post showing off table place cards.

Our best guess is a late 2024 or early 2025 release date based on when production kicked off and the two-year wait between Season 1 and 2.

Cast list

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Joe Cole are back as gangster Elliot Carter and big-time criminal Sean Wallace in Gangs of London Season 3.

They’re joined by Lucian Msamati and Pippa Bennett-Warner, who are both returning in recurring roles. Several other cast members have been confirmed as the turf war continues to be fought in London’s streets. Deadline also reported fresh faces in November 2023.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Carter

Joe Cole as Sean Wallace

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi

Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj

Eri Shuka as Mirlinda Dushaj

Jahz Armando as Saba

Fady Elsayed as Faz

Richard Dormer as Cornelius Quinn

T’Nia Miller as the new Mayor of London

Andrew Koji as a TBA assassin

What’s the plot?

Elliot’s position is elevated thanks to his alliance with the Dumanis. But all eyes are on their business when a drug shipment is spiked and hundreds of people die.

Sky

“Elliot is now operating as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but their business is thrown into chaos when their shipment of cocaine is spiked, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London,” Sky’s Season 3 synopsis reads.

“The ensuing chaos attracts attention from the authorities, putting the gangs of London under pressure like never before and the ripple effects – both personal and professional – will have devastating consequences for everyone from the Wallaces, to Luan, to Lale and the street gangs.

“This was a targeted attack and it’s only the beginning, but the question is – who did it and why?”

Season 2 made some big moves, even killing off characters towards the end, so we’re sure the extra police attention and mystery of who planned the spike will cause lots of drama. There’s also the matter of Lale, who the Season 2 finale revealed to be alive.

Additionally, Miller’s mayor was described as “formidable”, and her sights are trained on the city’s gangsters.

Are there any trailers?

There are no trailers for Season 3 yet.

We should get our first teaser by the end of 2024, though Sky hasn’t confirmed this.

Will it be on streaming?

Sky hasn’t confirmed a streaming release. But Gangs of London Season 3 will likely eventually come to either AMC+ or Netflix in the US.

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix and AMC+, so that pattern is what we’re basing our estimation on.

You should also be able to buy it digitally on the likes of Apple TV and Amazon – this is how previous seasons were handled.

As for the UK, you can watch Gangs of London Season 1 and 2 on Sky Go, Now TV, or buy it as a download on Amazon Video or Apple TV. Season 3 should follow suit when it comes out.

For more crime dramas, check out The Rookie Season 7, the Bad Monkey release schedule, or FBI: Most Wanted Season 6.