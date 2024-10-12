My Hero Academia Season 8 release window confirmed, and it’ll end the anime

My Hero Academia Season 8 has been confirmed for 2025, and it’ll bring the epic saga to a close.

My Hero Academia has had an incredible year. Not only did Season 7 of the superhero anime arrive, kicking off the Final War between Deku and Class 1-A and Shigaraki, but we also got new movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, and the manga’s ending.

Given the latter, we’ve all been wondering how the conclusion would arrive on-screen. Now we know, as it’s been announced that My Hero Academia Season 8 is the last one, and it’s coming in 2025.

The news has come mere hours before the airing of Season 7 Episode 21, the big closer. A short teaser informs us this’ll be the final season, removing any confusion or speculation.

We get a tagline: “This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes.” Manga readers will know this is from the concluding chapter, bringing everything full circle in poetic fashion.

There was some discussion that My Hero Academia may follow Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and hit the big screen for Deku’s big stand-off against All For One. Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case – there’s always a chance we’ll get a compilation film of some sort, but for the time-being, Studio Bones is favoring television.

Just as well, as there’s plenty to get through in the battle, and since this’ll be a swansong for Kohei Horikoshi’s whole story, it can take as long as it wants. Eight seasons is a longer run than a lot of TV shows these days, in anime and elsewhere.

It’s a testament to My Hero Academia’s charm and the quality adaptation from Bones. All good things must come to an end, and now that we’re about to wave goodbye to both Deku and Tanjiro, it’s going to be an emotional couple of years.

