Love Island Season 10 cast: Meet your new islanders

The summer series of Love Island UK is back with a group of contestants looking to find love and win the prize money of £50,000. Here are all the Islanders who have entered the villa so far

Season 10 of ITV’s reality dating show Love Island has finally returned for its summer series, with new Islanders ready start their summer adventure at the Mallorca villa.

The premise of the reality dating show is simple; find a partner, or risk being dumped, thus losing the chance to win their share of £50,000.

So, with Love Island UK in full swing, here are all the islanders that have entered the Love Island villa so far, and everything you need to know about them.

Who are the Love Island Season 10 contestants?

The new series of Love Island marks the second time that the show has been on in 2023. In March, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were declared winners of the winter edition of the series. But who will follow in their footsteps? Here are all the new contestants that have a chance to become the next winner of the show.

Beautician Ruchee Gurung

The first islander to be announced was Ruchee Gurung, a 24 year old beautician from Sutton.

As to why she decided to take part, Ruchee said: “I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.”

The Love Island villa is no stranger to host footballers. This year is no different as 24 year old Tyrique Hyde will spend the summer in the villa.

On what he thinks he’ll bring to the Villa, he said: “I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want.”

Tyrique is no stranger to what the villa has to offer as he’s close friends with the 2021 star Toby Aromolaran.

Musical star Molly Marsh

The third contestant to be announced for the 2023 summer series was Molly Marsh. Molly is a 21-year-old musical theatre performer and social media creator from Doncaster.

As to why she decided to go on the show, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Business development executive George

Next islander to be announced was George Fensom, a 24-year-old business development executive from Bedford.

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, he said: “I want them to be passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays. I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me- although I don’t believe that’s physically possible. I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.”

Commercial real estate agent Catherine Agbaje

22-year-old Catherine Agbaje was the fifth islander to be announced. She will be travelling from her home in Dublin, Ireland, to Mallorca to spend the summer in the Love Island villa, leaving her job as a Commercial real estate agent behind.

When asked to say something that not many people know about her, Catherine said: “My teeth are real, people always think they are veneers! I had braces when I was younger. I have two degrees, I have my undergrad and my masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.”

Communications manager Mehdi

A “French fancie” by the name of Mehdi Edno was the next islander to be unveiled. He’s a 26-year-old Communications manager from Bordeaux and London.

Mehdi is hoping to use his French language skills to impress the other Islanders in the villa.

However, he won’t be focusing solely on locks to find his new partner. He explained: “Looks are important but they aren’t everything, a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I’m looking for.”

Model Ella Thomas

The first Scottish islander has been announced, and it’s none other than Ella Thomas, a 23 year old model from Glasgow.

“I’m the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart,” she said of what she can offer the boys before issuing them a warning: “I’d let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!”

Gas engineer Mitchel

The eight islander to be announced was Mitchel Taylor, who is a 26-year old gas engineer from Sheffield.

He has promised the Islanders he’ll be an old-fashioned gentleman, adding: “I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate.

Aesthetics Practitioner Jess

22-year-old Jess is an Aesthetics Practitioner from London and is more than ready to make her way into the villa.

She warned that the boys might have trouble impressing her due to her long list of icks.

She said: “When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway! Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!”

Business owner André Furtado

The tenth islander to be announced is André Furtado – a 21-year-old Business Owner from Dudley.

On what he thinks he’ll bring to the villa he said: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”

Basketball player Zachariah Noble

Zachariah is the first bombshell of this season. He’s a 25-year-old basketball player and personal trainer from south east London.

When asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Zachariah said: “I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.”

To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.