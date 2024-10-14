When is One Piece Episode 1123 streaming? Hiatus and new schedule explained

One Piece is taking an extended break for the first time in years, but we can tell you when Episode 1123 is due back on your screens.

25 years is a long time to be one of the best anime, yet One Piece has made it look easy. Luffy and the Straw Hats have only gone from strength to strength over the years – or, should that be, strong gust of wind to strong gut of wind?

In any case, Eiichiro Oda’s manga has become a cultural force, spawning the anime show and over a dozen anime movies so far. It’s a lucrative property for Toei Animation, and one the studio has always prioritized.

Hence the need for a reprieve. But when will you be able to watch Episode 1123 and resume the Egghead Arc? Well, we know the directions to that particular treasure.

When is One Piece Episode 1123 out?

One Piece Episode 1123 is coming sometime in April 2025. This is because of a hiatus from Toei Animation, announced in October 2024.

It’s suggested in a news video from Ryuta Koike, Chief Producer on the One Piece anime, and Hiroyuki Nakano, Editor-in-Chief of One Piece, that the anime may return on Sunday, March 30th, 2025. It’s unclear, though, and that is more likely just the date we’ll get a teaser for the new episode.

The series is taking on a new timeslot for broadcast in Japan when it comes back, which will be revealed at Jump Festa 2025 on December 22, 2024. We’ll keep you informed on what comes of the event.

The hiatus gives Toei time to improve the show

Essentially, the One Piece hiatus allows Toei to improve production across the board. When it returns, the show will have smoother animation, better pacing, updated music and sound, and other tweaks to make the experience generally better.

Running continuously for 25 years has its drawbacks, one of which is keeping up with current standards of production. One Piece has had to incrementally make changes as standards in broadcasting and animation shift.

It can be tricky to make these upgrades with looming deadlines. Toei taking some time to give the processes in One Piece a once over futureproofs the anime for the foreseeable future, while giving the crew a reprieve from the grueling week-to-week schedule they live by.

Where can you watch One Piece Episode 1123?

One Piece Episode 1123 will be available on Crunchyroll, as per usual. Streaming and broadcast rights haven’t changed, there’ll just be a change in times, which we’ll know more about when Jump Festa arrives.

That’s all the details we have on the return of the Straw Hats. For other avenues of the franchise, check out our guides to The One Piece and live-action One Piece Season 2.