Winter Love Island 2023: Who is new host Maya Jama?

Love Island UK’s 2023 winter series is set to begin on January 16, with presenter Maya Jama taking over from previous host Laura Whitmore — here’s everything you need to know about the show’s new host.

Hit ITV reality show Love Island is back again this year for its winter 2023 series, with a new cast set to enter the villa in an attempt to find love and be in with a chance of winning £50,000.

The previous three seasons of the show have been hosted by Laura Whitmore, but in 2022, the star announced that she would be stepping down as host of the wildly popular series.

Winter Love Island 2023 will be hosted by presenter Maya Jama — here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Love Island UK’s Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a 28-year-old presenter from Bristol, who has hosted a number of different popular television and radio shows throughout her career, with credits including ‘The Circle,’ ‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star,’ and her eponymous BBC Radio 1 show ‘Maya Jama.’

Jama was announced as the new Love Island host in October 2022, much to the delight of fans who are excited to see the star take on the huge role.

In an interview with The Times ahead of the new season, she said: “Once you start doing TV, you meet a lot of producers, through different shows, and the heads will be aware of talent. That’s weird, to call yourself talent, isn’t it? I talk for a living. It’s not exactly tap dancing everywhere or performing a ballad.”

“So I think I’ve always been in their eye line, but I was super young when the presenter shifts were happening in the past.”

Maya went on to reveal that she didn’t have to audition for the hosting role, and that she said yes “straight away.”

Winter Love Island UK starts on January 16, 2023 at 9pm GMT, and fans can’t wait to see what this new season of the show will bring.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

