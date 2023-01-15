Love Island: Aftersun 2023 — what is it & when is it on?

A new season of Love Island UK returns on January 16, and spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun is returning alongside it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.

Hit ITV reality show Love Island UK is back for its winter 2023 series, with a new cast entering the villa in an attempt to find love, and win the £50,000 prize money.

As with previous seasons, this series promises weeks of romance and drama with a new episode almost every night, and fans already can’t wait to see how the new cast fares.

And for those keen for extra Love Island content, Love Island: Aftersun will be returning again this year. Here’s everything to know about what it is, and how to watch it.

What is Love Island: Aftersun?

Love Island: Aftersun is a weekly spinoff show, hosted from a live studio with an audience, in which a panel discusses the events of the previous week.

The show includes extra behind-the-scenes clips, as well as interviews with cast members who have been evicted from the villa.

In 2023, the show will be hosted by Maya Jama, who is also making her debut as host of the main show, along with regular panelists Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and former Love Island contestant Indiyah Polack.

When is Love Island: Aftersun 2023?

Love Island: Aftersun will air once a week on Sundays, right after the main show airs on ITV2. The main episodes usually begin at 9pm.

Just like the main show, you will be able to watch Love Island: Aftersun live on ITV2, but you will also be able to watch the episodes later on ITVX, ITV’s video-on-demand service.

Those outside the UK will need to use a VPN in order to access this content, just like the main show.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

