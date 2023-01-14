Winter Love Island 2023: Does Love Island air on Saturdays?

Love Island UK is back for its 2023 winter series, with weeks of romance and drama set to come — but does the show air on Saturdays? Here’s what you need to know.

The latest season of Love Island UK is set to kick off on January 16, with a new cast entering the villa in South Africa with the aim of finding love and winning the prize money.

The ITV show is returning with new host Maya Jama, and fans are already excited for eight weeks of entertainment, with new episodes almost every night.

In previous seasons of the show, there have been no standard episodes on Saturdays, but will the same be the case for 2023 winter Love Island?

ITV Winter Love Island 2023 begins on January 16.

Is winter Love Island 2023 on on Saturdays?

There will be no standard episodes of Love Island UK on Saturdays again this series, however, you will still be able to get your new content fix.

On Saturdays, the regular show will be replaced with ‘Love Island: Unseen Bits,’ which will share exclusive unseen content from the previous week.

Love Island: Unseen Bits will generally air on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2, and will be available to watch on catch up on ITVX.

Why is there no Love Island on Saturday?

There have been conflicting reports from former cast members about what happens in the Love Island villa on Saturdays. 2017 contestant Kem Cetinay claimed that the reason Love Island doesn’t air on Saturdays is to allow the cast a “day off.”

“What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach,” the star explained on This Morning.

“So what happens is, when you take your mics off, you are not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show, or the couples, you got to talk about home life,” he went on to say.

However, Amy Hart, who appeared on the show in 2019, claimed that wasn’t the case for her. “Saturdays isn’t a day off. We don’t have days off we have our microphones the whole time,” she told Closer. “Every day I was in there I was mic’d and filmed.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

