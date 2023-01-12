What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023?

Casa Amor is destined to shake things up in Love Island’s winter season this year. Here, we’ll explain what Casa Amor is and when we can expect to see South Africa’s Casa Amor appear in 2023.

The hit ITV show is back with another £50,000 on the line for the winning couple, a new host and cast that are soon to be household names across the UK. Meet all of the new islanders here!

To spice things up before they step inside the new-look villa for the first time, fans are able to vote for the first bombshell to arrive, too. Those who have watched the show for years, though, will be eagerly waiting from episode one onwards for the biggest drop of bombshells… Casa Amor.

Let’s take a look at what Case Amor is all about and when viewers can expect to see it in the winter Love Island 2023 series.

What is Case Amor? Love Island twist explained

ITV Here is Casa Amor from a previous season of Love Island. It will, no doubt, look different in 2023.

Translated into ‘House of Love’ from Spanish, a second villa is unveiled and the group of contestants is split right down the middle. The boys will be moved into one villa by themselves, and the girls will be taken away to the Casa Amor (or vice versa).

In each scenario, six bombshells of the opposite sex are added, waiting for them and looking to test the waters on even the most settled of couples from the original cast.

Case Amor is the ultimate test for islanders already in couples, and equally, the biggest opportunity for singles to come back to the original villa with a match. Heads are made for turning.

Is Casa Amor in winter Love Island 2023?

ITV Love Island returns on January 16, 2023.

Casa Amor featured in the first winter Love Island series and is expected to come back in South Africa.

The plot twist has only ever not featured in Love Island Australia, where they decided to scrap the idea in 2022.

When does Casa Amor usually happen on Love Island?

If you’re wondering when Casa Amor is going to appear in winter Love Island 2023, there isn’t a set date for each season. Using previous seasons as a guideline, it does tend to arrive on the scene in Week 4.

Love Island will be airing on ITVX in the UK – info on each episode’s release time here – and it can also be watched abroad in the US, Europe, and beyond.