With Season 2 of the romantic drama ending on a high note, viewers are already eager for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3. Luckily, there have been updates.

The second chapter concludes on June 9, 2024, and Season 2 has been quite the ride. Sully’s condition worsened, Cal and Maggie had their share of issues, and the campground readied for a storm.

All 10 episodes of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 were shot in scenic Nova Scotia, and the finale will lay the groundwork for more intertwining storylines.

The cast and crew aren’t ready to leave the Virgin River dupe behind, and official word about the binge-worthy TV show‘s future has arrived.

Will there be a Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3?

CTV confirmed Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 on May 30, 2024.

The news was shared exclusively with TheCinemaholic ahead of Season 2’s finale.

Filming begins on August 1 in Nova Scotia and will conclude in November. Creator Roma Roth will continue as showrunner and Bradley Walsh and Gail Harvey will return to direct Season 3.

A release date hasn’t been shared but an update will arrive when production on the third season is further along.

Who in the cast is returning?

Season 3’s cast has not been announced yet. We can expect Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Scott Patterson back.

There’s no word on an episode count, either. But considering both Season 1 and 2 had 10 episodes, Season 3 will likely have around 10 too.

The cast are loving Halifax, Nova Scotia, though. And the serene setting is home to Season 2’s great drama. Kohan told Brit+Co, “It has so many [classic, feel-good] elements.”

“One of the strengths of the show too is the community aspect of it, and how there’s so many people coming together,” Kohan said. “You kind of just want to find your people and feel supported and held.”

She added, “Cal is brand new to Maggie and they both have their walls up, but they’re also kind of trying to get to know each other. So because Chad and I [met] for the first time when we filmed this, it’s like as we’re getting to know each other and as we’re getting more comfortable with each other, it’s the same thing that’s happening with our characters on a different plane. But I think that brings an authenticity to it.”

