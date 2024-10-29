Agatha All Along Episode 8 & 9 release date explained – what time is the finale on Disney Plus?

We’re almost at the end of the (Witches’) Road in Agatha All Along, with Episode 8 and 9 set to premiere on Disney Plus on the same day this week – just make sure you know the release date.

Episode 7 of Agatha All Along was dramatic and emotional. Lilia Calderu reached the end of her journey, helping Agatha, Billy, and Jennifer survive the latest trial before impaling herself on a sword before “the tower reversed.”

That came after a jaw-dropping reveal (if a Funko Pop didn’t ruin it for you, that is): Rio Vidal, the Original Green Witch, is Death herself.

Agatha All Along’s ending is less than two days away, and it’s ending with a two-parter on Disney Plus, so make sure you know when to tune in.

Agatha All Along will end with Episodes 8 and 9, which will premiere on Disney Plus at 9pm ET on October 30, 2024.

Both episodes will drop at exactly the same time on the streaming service, and they’ll likely be around 40 minutes long, so prepare to set the best part of an hour and a half aside to finish the series.

It’s great timing, really: Agatha All Along is one of the MCU’s scarier projects, making it the perfect series to watch between the best horror movies before Halloween.

What will happen at the end of Agatha All Along?

Agatha All Along’s finale will likely take us to the end of the Witches’ Road, and there’s a chance (a small one, mind) that the Scarlet Witch could make her long-awaited return.

Disney+

Now that we know Rio is Lady Death, Billy Maximoff is already at risk. After all, William Kaplan effectively circumvented his own passing when his parents crashed into a tree outside Westview; Billy’s soul allowed him to live when he should have been killed.

Just like in Final Destination, Death doesn’t like to be cheated, and she may wish to collect what she’s owed. Agatha may be cold-hearted and selfish, but she has a connection with Billy, especially after looking after Wanda’s kids during the events of WandaVision. So, it may come down to a choice: she either protects Billy or sides with Rio.

There’s other possibilities, too. We may find out what happened to Billy’s brother Tommy (who eventually becomes Speed in the comics), Agatha could reunite with her long-lost son Nicholas Scratch, and there’s a rumor that the Witches’ Road has actually been Billy’s hex all this time.

Will there be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

Agatha All Along Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

Disney+

That isn’t based on its reviews or viewership (both have been positive, with Episode 7 gaining 35% more viewers compared to its premiere). However, Agatha All Along has only been ordered for one season, and its story seems to be setting up threads that’ll be picked up in other upcoming Marvel projects down the line.

For example, if it does end with the resurrection of Wanda, that’d lend credence to the long-stirring rumors of a Scarlet Witch movie, and it could lead directly into the events of the Vision series. The confirmation of Rio as Death also opens up the possibility of more supernatural stories in the MCU, paving the way for Blade, Midnight Sons, and Ghost Rider.

A Young Avengers project is also rumored to be in the works, which would be a reasonable next step for Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan.

As for Agatha herself, it’s harder to predict where she’ll end up. The series could conclude with her death, but it seems likelier that she’ll appear in a supporting capacity in other TV shows (she’s also connected to the Fantastic Four in the comics, so keep your eyes peeled).

