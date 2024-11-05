Squid Game creator explains why show has to end with Season 3

The creator of Squid Game explained why the show will end in Season 3 and confirmed that he has no plans to go beyond this point.

Squid Game took the world by storm when the first season dropped on Netflix in September 2021. Despite no initial plans for more seasons, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk devised a plan for two more outings, with season two of the hit show set to drop on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dong-hyuk explained why he decided to come back to Squid Game for more despite the “pressure” he felt following the first season’s success. Not only that, but with Season 3 set to mark the show’s end, he explained why this is the most “natural” way to wrap up the mega-popular series.

Dong-hyuk first acknowledged that after creating Season 1, he had not “planned in any detail that there would be a second season.”

However, given the “huge amount of anticipation”, he decided to move forward with the storyline.

Regardless of having no big plans, he had an “idea of what story [he] would tell” in which Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) would return to the games to try and put a stop to them once and for all.

“Throughout seasons two and three, it’s going to be about that very journey by Gi-hun that you’re going to be following, both physically and emotionally,” the creator teased.

Dong-hyuk then explained that by the end of Season 3, “everything [he] wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game” would be wrapped up and completed.

“When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of Season 3, I think it naturally came to me that this was the finale,” he revealed. Further adding that after this finale, “We don’t need any further stories from here.”

Season 3 of Squid Game is set to drop sometime in 2025, with Dong-hyuk confirming that he is “nearly done with the editing portion.”