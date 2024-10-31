Will there be an Agatha All Along Episode 10? Schedule explained

Agatha All Along is reaching the end of the Witches’ Road, with the latest episodes ending on somewhat of a cliffhanger – but does that mean the Marvel show is getting an Episode 10?

A lot’s been happening in the witchy world of Agatha Harkness, but things really ramped things up a notch in Episode 7 when the MCU’s latest TV series confirmed the true identity of Rio, the Green Witch: she was Death all along.

This revelation occurred as Lilia contemplated her past, present, and future, saying she’s not just at the end of the Witches’ Road but also her life. She heroically sacrificed herself to save the others, killing the Salem Seven in the process.

Agatha All Along Episodes 8 and 9 dropped on Disney Plus last night, just in time for Halloween. There’s plenty more story to tell, so will we be seeing more of the gang next week? Warning: spoilers ahead!

Is there an Agatha All Along Episode 10?

Don’t expect Agatha All Along Episode 10 to land on Disney Plus next Wednesday November 6, as the Marvel show ended with Episodes 8 and 9 – titled ‘Follow Me My Friend/To Glory at the End’ and ‘Maiden Mother Crone’, respectively.

If you still haven’t caught up with the finale, it should be available to stream now wherever you are in the world.

The two final episodes premiered on Disney Plus at the same time on October 30 in America and October 31 in other territories – you can check out the releases for various time zones below:

12am PT

9pm ET

10pm Brazil

1am UK (October 31)

3am Central European Summer Time (October 31)

6.30am India Standard Time (October 31)

11am Australia (October 31)

1pm New Zealand (October 31)

What happened at the end of Agatha All Along?

It’s understandable why some might assume there would be an Agatha All Along Episode 10, as the finale ends on a slight cliffhanger: Billy (Joe Locke) and ghost Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) agree to be their own two-person(ish) coven and hunt for his missing brother, Tommy.

As well as revealing the “Teen” is actually the Scarlet Witch’s son, we learned this was Billy’s motivation for going down the Witches’ Road: not to find his mother but rather his twin, sensing that he’s out there.

Earlier on in Episode 9, Agatha’s heartbreaking yet villainous backstory is unveiled: she made a deal with Death to keep her son Nicholas Scratch alive for as long as possible.

During this time, she used her son as bait to steal the powers of and kill other covens. However, Agatha redeems herself somewhat in the finale by sacrificing herself to Death to save Billy.

Agatha All Along ends with Billy realizing that the Witches’ Road was subconsciously created by him, having drawn inspiration from objects in his room.

He feels terrible as the journey resulted in the deaths of Lilia (Patti Lupone) and Mrs. Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), but Agatha’s ghost turns up to reassure him, showing Billy that he saved Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata).

Billy threatens to banish her for good using his magic, but Agatha begs him not to, saying she’s not ready to face Nicholas yet. Eventually, the pair agree they’d make a good team. The episode finishes with Agatha’s apparition saying, “Let’s go find Tommy.”

Agatha All Along release schedule

If you need a reminder of just when new Agatha All Along episodes dropped, you can find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1: ‘Seekest Thou the Road’ – Aired September 18, 2024

Episode 2: ‘Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate’ – Aired September 18, 2024

Episode 3: ‘Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials’ – Aired September 25, 2024

Episode 4: ‘If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You’ – Aired October 2, 2024

Episode 5: ‘Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power’ – Aired October 9, 2024

Episode 6: ‘Familiar by Thy Side’ – Aired October 16, 2024

Episode 7: ‘Death’s Hand in Mine’ – Aired October 23, 2024

Episode 8: ‘Follow Me My Friend/To Glory at the End’ – Aired October 30, 2024

Episode 9: ‘Maiden Mother Crone’ – Aired October 30, 2024

Agatha All Along Season 2 probably won’t happen

Instead of Agatha All Along Season 2, chances are this storyline will continue in another Marvel TV show or movie.

Even though there’s clearly plenty more story to tell and the show has gone down well with audiences and critics alike, much like WandaVision, it was always planned to be a limited series.

It may be that we get a spinoff series focusing on either Billy or Death. Or, Billy’s hunt for Tommy could tie into a Young Avengers project, introducing the Marvel characters to the larger cinematic universe.

Alternatively, we may see any one of these characters in Marvel’s Phase 6, whether that be the upcoming Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars or the TV show Vision Quest.

Until then, be sure to check out all the best Agatha All Along Easter eggs. And for more Marvel content, here’s everything we know about Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four.