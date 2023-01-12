Love Island: How to vote for your favorite couple

Here is how you will be able to participate and vote for your favorite couple on Love Island UK 2023.

Love Island has become one of the most iconic dating shows because of its interactive nature. The show broadcasts in real-time, with episodes dropping daily recapping the events of the couples in the villa.

Beyond just following the journey of the islanders on their day-to-day activities, fans of the show can also participate by voting for their favorite couples to get perks. But the biggest aspect of participation is eliminations, as fans get opportunities to vote for their favorite couples on the show, with the least-popular facing elimination.

If you’re looking to make your mark on this season of Love Island, here is how to vote!

How to vote for your favorite couple on Love Island

Interested fans can vote using the Love Island app on their mobile device. To download the app, simply visit your device’s respective app store (the Love Island app is available for iOS 9 and later, and Android 4.4.x and later) and download.

Once the app has been downloaded, you will have to authenticate your device (for instance, using your Apple ID) and you will be able to vote for your favorite couple.

ITV2 Love Island fans can vote for their favorite couples throughout the season.

Voting is free and takes place throughout the season, but voting is only available for a few days so viewers should keep up to date on the latest episodes to see if any couple votes are active.

For this winter season of Love Island, the producers have thrown in a twist as fans will have the opportunity to vote before the show even airs on which one of two male contestants will enter the villa. The winner of this vote will become the final member of the Love Island cast…until the viewing public turns on them and votes them out.