Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US

Love Island UK fans are in for a treat in 2023 as the iconic dating game show is returning early this year. Here is how you can watch it in the US.

The ninth season of the British reality TV phenomenon is launching very soon, and fans are looking forward to more romances, drama, and chaos.

This year, some big changes will take place, with radio host Maya Jama set to present the show for the first time. It’s also been announced that islanders will pause social media activity for the duration of the series.

Moreover, a lineup of 10 new singletons has been announced, which includes the first-ever partially sighted islander, a semi-professional rugby player, and an Emma Watson body double.

While millions in the United Kingdom await the bombshell arrivals and recoupling ceremonies, many fans in the US will wonder how you can watch the UK series too. Here is everything you need to know.

Where to watch UK Love Island in the US

If you’re in the United States, there are two ways you can watch the latest season of Love Island UK, which starts on Monday, January 16 9pm GMT on ITV2. It will also be available to watch on the free-streaming app ITVX.

To watch the series live, you can use a VPN which can change your IP address and allow access to streaming services from any country in the world.

All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server, and you’ll be able to tune into all the programs on ITVX, including Love Island.

Another way to watch the BAFTA-winning series is through Hulu, although you’ll have to wait a little longer for Season 9. Typically, new episodes drop on the streaming service two weeks after their original air date.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plans, starting from $7.99 a month or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials. There’s also a 30-day free trial available.