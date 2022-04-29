Is PUBG cross-platform? How to enable crossplay on PlayStation & Xbox

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a supremely popular multiplayer shooter, but is PUBG cross-platform? Here’s which platforms can take part in crossplay in PUBG.

PUBG, short for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, lets players from all over the world link up and take part in some epic first-person shooting mayhem. However, crossplay is complicated in PUBG, with not all users being able to take part in it. While all PUBG players can enjoy the game’s multiplayer, only certain platforms can connect with players from other platforms.

The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Stadia, and Mobile platforms, but each has its own rules when it comes to cross-platform play. Here is everything there is to know about PUBG’s crossplay features, including which platforms can do it, with whom, and those that can’t.

Is PUBG cross-platform?

Yes, PUBG does indeed feature cross-platform play, but only between players using PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This means those playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, will all be able to play together. PC and Stadia players will only be able to play with others who own PUBG on their chosen platform.

How to enable cross-platform play in PUBG

To enable crossplay in PUBG, simply follow these steps:

At the game’s main menu, select the ‘ Settings’ option.

option. Scroll across to ‘ Gameplay’ and select ‘ Cross Platform Play’.

and select ‘ Set this to ‘Enable’.

That’s it — you’ll now be able to match up with players across the globe on a wide variety of platforms.

Does PUBG have cross-platform on mobile?

While PUBG is available on mobile, players are unable to connect on other platforms when playing PUBG.

This means that those playing PUBG on mobile are unable to take part in crossplay. However, they can still play with other mobile PUBG users.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know whether or not PUBG is cross-platform.

