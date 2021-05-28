Ubisoft has confirmed Rainbow Six Siege will finally be getting crossplay in the near future, with the long-awaited connectivity feature “currently being tested” for rollout on both PC and cloud-servers later this year.

The Rainbow Six Siege devs confirmed cross-play is “currently being tested” behind the scenes, with plans to ship the popular feature before the end of the year.

Right now, only PC and cloud games are on the menu.

PlayStation and Xbox connectivity are also expected to be added to Siege eventually, but Ubisoft are “wary” of linking console and computer gamers together in a game that requires precise aiming and split-second actions. The lengthy list of “pros and cons” will be weighed up before a decision is made.

Both console families already support cross-generational lobbies.

Siege director Jean-Baptise Halle said: “In regards to console cross-play, it would be great if PlayStation and Xbox could at least play together eventually.”

Ubisoft has been relatively quiet on Rainbow Six Siege crossplay details beyond the fact that they are indeed “testing” the feature for a 2021 release date.

The developers plan to unveil more details about the system-linking feature in their Ubisoft Forward stream on June 12. Dexerto expects further information regarding Xbox and PlayStation to be locked in around that date, as well as details on how cross-progression will be implemented alongside crossplay.

We already know that Ubisoft is eager to bring system-hopping accounts to Rainbow Six Siege through their “Ubisoft Connect” program. This feature “allows you to play the game on one platform, and continue progression on another.”

Dexerto originally tipped cross-progression to come much earlier than cross-play. It now looks like they may actually launch at the same time, later this year.

For now, keep your eyes peeled on that Ubisoft Forward stream on Saturday, June 12; every question surrounding Ubisoft’s plans for crossplay and cross-progression in Rainbow Six Siege will almost certainly be answered then.

We will update this article as more information arises.