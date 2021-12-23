Is 7 Days to Die cross-platform? Crossplay and platforms

7 Days to Die was a smash-hit on Steam before debuting on console, but answers about the game’s cross-platform status have been hard to find. If you’re looking for answers about crossplay or which platforms can play together, we’ve got everything you need to know.

7 Days to Die’s survival horror gameplay has kept fans hooked since 2013. From the early days as a Steam exclusive to its now widespread success across five different platforms, the zombie-infused shooter has found an impressive audience even eight years after release.

Though the title has found a huge audience in that time, answers about the game’s crossplay capabilities have been hard to find elsewhere on the internet.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the answers about crossplay and the game’s future compiled here.

Is 7 Days to Die cross-platform?

Due to the current state of the game’s console ports, 7 Days to Die is not cross-platform.

This is due to problems related to the majority studio closure of Telltale Games, which had purchased the rights to the console version of the game. When Telltale shut down in 2018, the 7DD team had no way of working with Iron Galaxy, the studio that created the console ports.

Hope is not completely lost though, as a November update on the game’s blog suggests that crossplay could arrive at some point in the future: “To future-proof our game, including allowing us to use the latest anti-cheat and expanding to other platforms later on for future crossplay capabilities, we added Epic Online Services (EOS) to the game.”

What platforms is 7 Days to Die on?

As of now, 7 Days to Die is available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, MacOS, and Linux.

The title may see a next-gen release in the future, but there’s no official timeline for when that will be.

When is crossplay coming to 7 Days to Die?

There is no confirmed date for the game to go cross-platform, but developers have previously said that a lot of things need to happen first.

When addressing the possibility of connecting gamers across every platform, they made it clear that big changes will have to be made, possibly including a completely new release of the game on next-gen consoles.

They said: “We are exploring all options that would eventually deliver a new version of 7 Days to consoles but this would likely happen after the PC version has gone gold and could end up being an entirely new product or on the next console.”