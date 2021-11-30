Is FFXIV Cross-Platform? Crossplay on PlayStation & PC

Is FFXIV cross-platform? Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Final Fantasy 14 Online so that you can play with friends on PlayStation and PC.

As the shores of Eorza continue to beckon adventurers from every corner of the MMORPG universe, players both old and new are setting out to traverse Final Fantasy XIV Online’s stunning vistas.

Banding together to take down foes on the mysterious island of Eureka or, alternatively, meeting up to compare hairstyles, there’s literally something for everyone to enjoy whilst playing through Square Enix’s MMO.

You may be asking yourself about FFXIV’s crossplay system, though, and wondering whether or not you can activate cross-platform play to connect with friends on PC and PlayStation. To sate your concerns, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Is FFXIV cross-platform?

In short, yes, FFXIV offers cross-platform play for anyone who owns a copy of Final Fantasy 14 Online.

This allows PlayStation players to pair up with PC users, and vice versa. While the title still hasn’t been released on Xbox or Switch, we assume that it’ll also feature crossplay if it does eventually make an appearance on these platforms.

Can you disable crossplay in FFXIV?

Square Enix does not have dedicated servers for console and PC, therefore you cannot disable crossplay in FFXIV.

Players from every corner of Eorzea will be mixed together, but considering there’s no markers to distinguish a PC player from a PlayStation player you won’t know what platform your raiding buddies are playing on unless you ask.

So that's everything you need to know about FFXIV's cross-platform play and whether or not you can disable crossplay.

