Is Rogue Company cross-platform? Crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Is Rogue Company cross-platform? Here’s everything you need to know about Rogue Company crossplay so you can group with friends on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Like any good hero shooter Rogue Company is a lot better when you can group up with friends. Whether you’re playing Strikeout, Extraction, or Demolition, it helps to have teammates you work well with.

You may be wondering if Rogue Company is crossplay compatible, though. Don’t worry too much, as we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Contents

Is Rogue Company Cross Platform?

Yes, Rogue Company does feature crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, as long as you own the game.

Advertisement

The game’s available on each platform, and you can group up and play with friends no matter which platform they’re on. To do this, simply add players to the in-game friends list, and get cracking.

Can you disable crossplay in Rogue Company?

There’s no way to disable crossplay in Rogue Company, so you’ll always have a chance of being matched up against someone from another platform, even if you don’t want to be.

That being said, there’s not a massive difference between PC and console, but players on the sticks do get a slight amount of aim assist.

So, that’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Rogue Company. If you want even more tips, be sure to check out our other guides below:

Advertisement

Rogue Company map tier list | Rogue Company characters tier list: Best Rogues ranked | 5 best Rogue Company characters to play in ranked | Rogue Company best perks ranked