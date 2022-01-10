Is Path of Exile cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac

Is Path of Exile cross-platform? Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Grinding Gear Games’ ARPG.

For many ARPG fans, Path of Exile has breathed new life into a genre dominated by Blizzard Entertainment’s classic title, Diablo.

Spawning a mysterious sequel, Path of Exile 2, whose beta is set to drop sometime this year, all eyes are on the game to elevate its gameplay to try and compete with the likes of Diablo Immortal and Smilegate RPG’s MMOARPG, Lost Ark.

You may be wondering, however, if Path of Exile features cross-platform play, as it’s available on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Mac. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about crossplay in PoE.

Does Path of Exile have cross-platform play?

While the short answer is no, Path of Exile does not have cross-platform play, the title’s crossplay system is a little confusing.

Users playing on Mac and PC can play with one another, but not with other consoles. On the other end of the spectrum, PlayStation and Xbox players have no cross-platform system.

Does Path of Exile have cross-progression?

As you can imagine, the parameters for crossplay are the same as those for cross-progression. The general answer is no, unless you are playing on Mac and PC.

Will Path of Exile have crossplay in the future?

While it may seem unlikely that Path of Exile will have crossplay in its base game, this feature may arrive in Path of Exile 2 and, from there, be implemented in Path of Exile itself. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In a 2018 tweet, the developers responded to a Tweet asking for cross-platform play, writing that “players on the two different console platforms play on their own separate servers.” This is probably why players on different devices can’t play with each other at the moment.

Players on the two different console platforms play on their own separate servers. — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) November 5, 2018

So that’s everything you need to know about whether or not Path of Exile is cross-platform. Looking for more Path of Exile news? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.