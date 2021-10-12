Is Battlefield 2042 cross-platform? Cross-play, cross-progression, platforms

Battlefield 2042 will launch across various console generations and PC, and with multiplayer at its core, will you be able to enjoy cross-platform play with friends, and take advantage of cross-progression?

The next entry in the long-running Battlefield series is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2021. But the question most fans have is will Battlefield 2042 be a cross-platform title? And if so, will DICE enable cross-progression too?

Is cross-play in Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042 will indeed be a cross-platform game and will offer cross-play, but only for those playing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Cross-play will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One versions of Battlefield 2042.

Why is Battlefield 2042 cross-play limited?

This is likely because the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game can support 128 players while the PS4 and Xbox One versions can only support 64 players at one time. While this is disappointing for those playing on the older systems, 64 different players is still a generous amount.

It just means those hoping to play with their friends using newer hardware will be unable to do so. However, those playing a PS4 or Xbox One version of the game on the more recent consoles will still be able to play with friends on the older systems.

Explaining the situation on their blog, DICE wrote:

“We are still building cross-play functionality, and the first opportunity for us to test it with a wider, invite-only group will be within the Technical Playtest. Right now, we’d like to give you an understanding of what we’re looking to achieve as final functionality beyond the Technical Playtest.”

Cross-progression in Battlefield 2042?

Those playing on newer hardware will also be able to take advantage of cross-progression. This means players will need to log into their EA account and will share that data across multiple platforms if they wish.

While it’s encouraging to see DICE actively working to incorporate cross-play in their games going forward, this is only likely to apply to titles arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.