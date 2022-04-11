Is Minecraft cross-platform? Crossplay guide for PC, Mobile, PlayStation & Xbox

Minecraft’s sandbox theme has been popular with gamers for over a decade now, but is cross-platform support available? Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s crossplay features on PC, Mobile, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Since Minecraft’s release in 2011, the developers at Mojang Studios have kept the title fresh with a continuous influx of new content, with millions of players exploring the vast world across various platforms.

Having said that, the question that still looms large is whether the game supports cross-platform play across different devices. With virtually endless, unique seeds to explore and build your own castles within, being able to do so with your friends can take that experience to the next level.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about Minecraft’s cross-platform support system.

Contents

Is Minecraft cross-platform?

Since the release of the Bedrock Edition, Minecraft has supported cross-platform play.

Read More: How to make concrete in Minecraft

This means that you can play the game with your friends no matter which platform they might be playing on.

How to play cross-platform in Minecraft

Playing Minecraft with your friends is a fairly simple task to do: All you’ll need is to ensure that you and your friend have added one another through your Microsoft accounts.

Read More: Best Minecraft seeds in 2022

Aside from a working internet connection, the only other requirement that you’ll need to get started is to ensure that you and your friends are all playing the same edition of Minecraft.

Advertisement

Here’s a series of steps that will help you play Minecraft with your friends using the cross-platform play feature:

Once you have launched Minecraft on the device of your choice, you will either need to create or load into a pre-existing world .

. Next, you’ll need to access the in-game pause menu on your respective platform.

on your respective platform. From here, click on the green ‘ Invite to Game’ button located on the right side of the screen.

button located on the right side of the screen. This will open a pop-up, listing all your in-game friends who are currently active and can be invited into your world.

Scroll down to ‘Online Cross-Platform Friends‘, select your friend’s name, and you’ll then be able to send them an invite.

In case you want to play with someone who’s not already a part of your in-game friend list, you will need to ask them for their Minecraft ID and send them a friend request before you can start playing with them.

What platforms is Minecraft available on?

Since the game’s release, Minecraft has been released across plenty of platforms. Here’s the full list of platforms on which you can play Minecraft:

Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS

iPadOS

Xbox 360

Raspberry Pi

Windows Phone

PlayStation 3

Fire OS

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

PlayStation Vita

Wii U

Apple TV

tvOS

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo 3DS

Having said that, you should note that all of the names listed above provide cross-platform play support for Minecraft.

Advertisement

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about cross-platform support in Minecraft.

If you’re looking for more Minecraft tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

Best cheats and commands | The best mods to download | How to join Minecraft roleplay servers | The best servers for all types of gameplay | What does Depth Strider do? | Where to find the Pigstep Music Disc | Shaders and texture packs | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive