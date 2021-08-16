Is Terraria cross platform? Crossplay guide for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch & PC

One of the widely successful games over the last decade, Terraria, has been a stellar hit on PC, mobile, and console, but many players find themselves asking: “Is Terraria cross platform?” To answer that, you may be out of luck depending on the platform you’re playing on.

While new AAA titles such as Battlefield 2042 and Elden Ring have caught the eyes of gamers worldwide, entries such as Re-Logic’s Terraria have stood and test of time and is still one of the most popular games around the world.

Originally released on PC, Terraria has premiered on multiple platforms such as most consoles and even on mobile devices.

But, if you’re looking to play crossplay with friends on other platforms, then there are some guidelines you should know beforehand.

Is Terraria cross platform?

The answer, in short, is yes, and this is due to some loopholes players can use to play with other players depending on the two platforms they are playing on.

The game is currently playable on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices, and some of these will allow you to play with one another and we’re going to run over all the specifics down below.

As the game progresses, Re-Logic could implement crossplay for Terraria for all platforms, but we don’t know when this is exactly going to happen, if it all. So, keep this in mind when purchasing Terraria, as you may not be able to play with your friends on other platforms ever.

Terraria crossplay platforms

As of writing, iOS and Android devices are the only ones capable of participating in crossplay.

This is due to the fact that they’re both technically mobile devices. So, there are no restrictions in terms of hardware and optimization with the two.

However, if you’re not playing the game on mobile, then you may run into some difficulties while venturing into the game.

Does it work for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch & PC?

Unlike the mobile versions of Terraria, the game does not support crossplay between all consoles and PC. This means, even if you’re playing on Xbox and your friend is playing on PlayStation, you’ll still not be able to jump into a lobby together.

While fans are hopeful this function will come in the future, we’ll have to wait and see when this will truly happen.