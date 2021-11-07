Is CoD Vanguard Cross-Platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Switch

Call of Duty: Vanguard is bringing boots back to addictive multiplayer, but can you squad up with your friends? Here’s everything you need to know about Vanguard’s Cross-Platform capabilities.

Sledgehammer Games have unleashed the latest iteration of Call of Duty into the world. Boasting a gritty World War II campaign and terrifying Zombies action, players are still flocking to the series famous multiplayer. However, is the multiplayer worth it if you can’t squad up with your fellow brothers in arms?

We’ve got everything you need to know about teaming up in Vanguard.

Is CoD Vanguard cross-platform?

In short, yes, CoD Vanguard does support cross-platform play. The Call of Duty franchise has come a long way since its strictly same-generation only party gameplay.

Advertisement

Thankfully, following in the steps of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War before it, Vanguard allows players to squad up no matter what platform they choose to do battle. Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series S|X, PC, or PlayStation 5, it is very easy to get into a game together.

While the most obvious avenue is to become friends with your allies via the same system (PSN friend request, Xbox live, etc), Activision has made the process far more accessible with the integration of Activision accounts.

To get the necessary details to be able to make friends via Activision’s useful service:

Advertisement

You’ll need to head to the ‘Options‘ menu. Go over to ‘Account.’ Ensure that crossplay is enabled. From here you can view your hashtagged account username, which your friends will be able to input in-game and vice versa.

This stretches across all platforms and will make it easier to create parties, where you can chat using the in-game chat functionality.

Now you’re ready to form the ultimate alliance on the battlefields of Vanguard. You’ll need some great weapons too:

Best Automaton Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup |How to get wins in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Champion Hill mode | How to import settings from Warzone to Call of Duty Vanguard |Best Itra Burst Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup | Best CoD: Vanguard settings for FPS, visibility, performance on PC & console |Best STG44 Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup