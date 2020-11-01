 Apex Legends crossplay guide: How to play with friends on PC and console - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends crossplay guide: How to play with friends on PC and console

Published: 1/Nov/2020 15:19 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 15:20

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Share

Apex Legends

After being promised a few months back, cross-platform play is finally arriving in Apex Legends Season 7. Here’s everything you need to know about the new feature, including how it works, how to disable it, and more.

At one point, many people thought that playing an online game with your friends on another console was a pipe dream. Now, in 2020, thanks to a combination of modern technology and mega-corporations deciding to play nicely with each other, cross-play is slowly but surely becoming the norm across many titles in the gaming industry.

One major title that didn’t have the feature for the longest time, though, was Apex Legends. Fortunately, in June 2020, during EA Play, Respawn developers announced that this would be changing and that cross-platform support would finally be coming to the battle royale game.

It was first released in beta form, for the Aftermarket Collection event. This was so Respawn could test all the features before implementing it fully, and for any future changes they might make. As Apex Legends has yet to release on Switch, cross-play is only between PS4, Xbox One, Origin, and Steam.

How does Apex Legends crossplay work?

By default, PC players will only be matched with PC players in normal matchmaking, while console players will only be matched among themselves.

That being said, consoles can still play with PC should they so desire it, but they have to be in a party together before they start matchmaking. After that, the game will include PC players in the pool to search from.

How to add friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation

Finding people to play with on other platforms is relatively easy, all you will need to connect with players on other platforms is their in-game name.

Once you have their name, simply open the friends menu from the main lobby screen, click the Find Friend option and search for their name.

The game will automatically look for any player matching that name on any system. After searching for another player, you will have to select the username that matches the platform they are playing on.

Add friends apex crossplay
Respawn Entertainment
Simply search your friends’ usernames on all platforms to find them.

How to turn off Apex Legends crossplay

Cross-play is automatically enabled, so if you don’t have to do anything right off the bat if you want to play with people on other platforms.

But if you don’t want to participate in the beta, the option to enable and disable it is found in the settings menu. This creates the possibility of longer wait times, though, as you’re effectively restricting the pool of players that the game can search. Still, the option is there if you want it.

Apex Crossplay settings
Respawn Entertainment
The ability to enable and disable crossplay will be in the settings menu, but it’s enabled by default.

Is cross-progression enabled for the game?

While this is something that’s being considered by Respawn, the feature is not enabled in Apex Legends currently, so if you want to play on another console, you won’t have any of your items that you previously unlocked. Respawn say that cross-progression is a “valuable” feature, but will take about it during the Steam launch later this year.

All in all, this seems like a great beta and a chance to get feedback from the community. As previously mentioned, given the fact that this is a beta, things can obviously change and be tweaked but for right now, this is a good start.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends YouTuber leaks Season 7 lobby & Horizon skin on accident

Published: 1/Nov/2020 0:27

by Bill Cooney
Horizon Apex Legends Season 7 leak
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Italian Youtuber seems to have accidentally shared embargoed footage of the upcoming Apex Legends Season 7’s lobby, challenges, and even a brand new skin for the yet-to-be-released Horizon character.

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to kick off on November 4, and with everyone itching to get a look at all of the new content headed our way, some of it may have been unveiled a tad bit too early.

As is the case before pretty much every new season, some of the game’s more prominent content creators are given early access to try out and record the new content for their YouTube channels, which can’t be released before a specified date.

For S7, that date was Monday, November 2, but, on October 31, YouTuber Mox600 inadvertently uploaded a shot of Horizon with her new outfit skin standing in the revamped lobby, before he quickly made the video private.

In the leaked video, we see a mohawked, neon Horizon who’s also rocking some goggles and what seems to be body armor as well. Let’s just say it’s a good thing Olympus seems to have plenty of color going on because this one might stick out like a sore thumb on maps like Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Because Respawn won’t start selling new items for her until the season gets going, this cosmetic is most likely a Battle Pass skin, maybe even the one players unlock in the final Tier.

Apex’s pre-game lobby has a fresh new look as well, as it seems to actually be outside in the streets of Olympus, with the brand new Season 7 map serving as a backdrop for player banners.

Along with these we also got a look at the new STARS system. Combined with match XP, the STARS will contribute to a repeatable weekly challenge that grants a full Battle Pass level with each completion. This XP is specific to Battle Pass, meaning it won’t impact Account Level progression.

While this definitely appears to be a legit leak of upcoming Season 7 content, in the grand scheme of things there’s still a lot of actual gameplay to see as we get ready to head into Olympus, so we wouldn’t really consider this that massive of a spoiler.

Exactly what will be included in the upcoming Battle Pass should be soon revealed as well, but at least we got a look at one of the skins that’ll likely be featured, and if it’s anything to go by, Season 7 might be a doozy.