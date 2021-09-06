Is No Man Sky cross platform? PC, PS4 and Xbox crossplay

No Man’s Sky initially rose to fame for having an incredibly rough launch, but a few years on, and the game is in a better state than ever. If you’re wondering if the game supports cross platform play, you’ve come to the right place.

The first time most of us heard of No Man’s Sky, it was because it had an incredibly rough launch back in 2016.

Since then though, Hello Games have been hard at work. The end result is a game that today, is one of the best space simulation games on the market.

Whether you play on PS4 or PC, it’s always better to group up with friends, which begs the question: is No Man’s Sky cross platform?

Does No Man’s Sky support crossplay between PC, PS4 and Xbox?

Yes, you can play cross platform on No Man’s Sky. Whether you’re on PC, PS4 or Xbox, you can group up and explore the universe with friends, no matter what system they’re on.

Crossplay wasn’t always a feature in No Man’s Sky, but it’s been included for more than a year after being added by Hello Games in an update in June 2020.

Now that we know it’s possible, how exactly do you play with friends on different platforms? Don’t worry, as we’ve got this covered as well.

How to play cross platform in No Man’s Sky

If you want to play with other players on a different system, it’s as easy as adding them by their No Man’s Sky name, and looking it up through your friends page. The full process is down below:

Log in to No Man’s Sky. Add your friend by their No Man’s Sky username. Invite your friend to join your session. Enjoy crossplay!

Yes, it really is that simple. Now that there’s nothing stopping you from partying up and taking on the universe as a team, we’ll see you (somewhere) out there in the great beyond.