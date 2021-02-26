 When is crossplay coming to Destiny 2? Everything we know - Dexerto
Destiny

When is crossplay coming to Destiny 2? Everything we know

Published: 26/Feb/2021 3:55 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 4:14

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Destiny 2 Year 4

Crossplay is finally coming to Bungie’s popular Destiny franchise as players across all platforms will soon be able to join one another. Here’s everything there is to know about crossplay in Destiny 2.

As one of the biggest ongoing games out there, Destiny has captured the attention of millions around the globe. However, since the franchise kicked off in 2014, players have separated by their choice of hardware.

Whether you’re on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or even Stadia, you’ve always been limited to playing with others on that platform. Moving forward, Bungie is set to lift these limitations and allow gamers to come together in Destiny 2.

From how crossplay will work to when it all goes live, here’s what you need to know.

Is crossplay coming to Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 gameplay
Crossplay is finally coming to Destiny 2 in 2021.

Yes, crossplay is indeed coming to Destiny 2 in the near future. After years of speculation, Bungie finally confirmed the move in a Feb 25 blog post.

“Crossplay is coming to the masses in Season 15,” they confirmed. With Guardians currently fighting through Season 13, this means we’re still a few months off from the floodgates opening.

Before we get there, however, there will be “internal rollouts and alpha tests” during Season 14. This should help for a smooth landing when crossplay “[launches] this fall.” Thus, we can expect to see Season 15 throughout Q4 of 2021.

Destiny 2 crossplay platforms

Destiny 2 gameplay
Raid-ready Fireteams could soon comprise of players from all platforms.

Gamers across all platforms currently supported by Destiny 2 will soon be able to jump in and play together. This means Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia users will all be free to mingle with one another. There are no set limitations on who can and can’t join a Fireteam.

Guardians on PlayStation can form a team with a Stadia player, while PC gamers can invite Xbox owners directly into their lobby. No combination is off-limits. “You’ll be able to play with all your friends no matter what platform you call home,” Bungie confirmed.

How will crossplay work in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 pvp
Console Guardians will be forced into PC lobbies if they want to play with PC friends.

No different from how you would normally invite friends on your current platform of choice, crossplay will let you bring over friends in from all over. 

All activities, all Destinations, and all future content will seemingly be accessible by mixed Fireteams. One key area that might raise some eyebrows is PVP. Though Bungie clarified that console and PC players won’t be joining each other in the Crucible by default.

Instead, PC players will need to “specifically invite console friends to play with them in the PC Crucible pools.”

As Season 13 draws to a close, it’s likely we’ll get a deep dive on crossplay functionality. We’ll be sure to update you here with any further information.

Destiny

Destiny 2 devs reveal more Stasis nerfs coming in Season 13 update

Published: 26/Feb/2021 5:22

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Destiny 2 Year 4

While Stasis was the chilling new addition in Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has already laid out plans for a secondary wave of nerfs in Season 13.

With the introduction of Beyond Light came the new Stasis powers. For the first time since Destiny launched, players were given access to an entirely new element thanks to powerful subclasses in the 2020 expansion.

Since then, however, the originally “busted” set of abilities have been hit with significant nerfs. Months later and things don’t appear to be improving for Stasis fans anytime soon. Bungie outlined further plans to scale back the new subclasses in a February 25 blog post.

From “universal adjustments” to more specific damage reductions, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. Here’s what you need to know about planned Stasis nerfs.

In order to “achieve a healthier balance of subclasses in the Crucible,” Bungie is targeting Stasis and Light subclasses “over the next several seasons.” 

Not all changes will be made instantly, but rest assured, the devs are taking a close look at Stasis with a clear goal of reducing power over the coming months.

Behemoth Titan, Revenant Hunter, and Shadebinder Warlock all have specific changes outlined in the latest update. Titans will have reduced damage using their Super moving forward. Hunters will find their Withering Blade less effective. While Warlocks have just been treated to a handful of bug fixes.

Surprisingly, the recent Shatterdive damage changes will soon be scrapped in a coming update, Bungie added.

The full list of specific changes can be seen below.

Behemoth Titan:

  • Decrease Super damage reduction.
  • Increase Super energy cost when performing light attacks. 
  • Remove freeze AOE on Super cast. 
  • Reduce traveling efficacy of Shiver Strike when slowed.

Revenant Hunter:

  • Decrease Withering Blade damage and tracking. 
  • Decrease slow stacks applied to targets. 
  • Remove Shatterdive damage reduction. 

Shadebinder Warlock:

  • Fix bug where Iceflare Bolts wouldn’t track towards targets immediately on creation. 
  • Fix bug where Shadebinder Super projectiles were not tracking until a certain distance traveled. 

General:

  • Decrease crystal shatter damage. 
Destiny 2 gameplay
Stasis nerfs are a key focus for Bungie moving forward.

Outside of these key changes, Bungie is also “looking at universal adjustments to Stasis.” The first of which aims at increasing damage reduction while frozen, therefore providing “more survivability for the victim.”

On the opposite side of the coin, Season 15 will implement “targeted buffs” to Light subclasses. No further details were given as to what these tweaks might look like.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Expect to see many of these Stasis changes in Season 15.

“The goal of all these changes is to keep Stasis feeling great in PVE and to bring its representation in PVP more in line with our Light-based abilities,” Bungie explained.

As a final note on Stasis, the developers also touched on upcoming additions to the Destiny 2 sandbox. Season 15 will see the first set of Legendary Stasis Energy and Power weapons added into the game.

“There will be a lot more info as we get closer to the fall.” We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all future Stasis changes as Destiny 2 continues to evolve.