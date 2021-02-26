When is crossplay coming to Destiny 2? Everything we know - Dexerto

Crossplay is finally coming to Bungie’s popular Destiny franchise as players across all platforms will soon be able to join one another. Here’s everything there is to know about crossplay in Destiny 2.

As one of the biggest ongoing games out there, Destiny has captured the attention of millions around the globe. However, since the franchise kicked off in 2014, players have separated by their choice of hardware.

Whether you’re on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or even Stadia, you’ve always been limited to playing with others on that platform. Moving forward, Bungie is set to lift these limitations and allow gamers to come together in Destiny 2.

From how crossplay will work to when it all goes live, here’s what you need to know.

Is crossplay coming to Destiny 2?

Yes, crossplay is indeed coming to Destiny 2 in the near future. After years of speculation, Bungie finally confirmed the move in a Feb 25 blog post.

“Crossplay is coming to the masses in Season 15,” they confirmed. With Guardians currently fighting through Season 13, this means we’re still a few months off from the floodgates opening.

Before we get there, however, there will be “internal rollouts and alpha tests” during Season 14. This should help for a smooth landing when crossplay “[launches] this fall.” Thus, we can expect to see Season 15 throughout Q4 of 2021.

Destiny 2 crossplay platforms

Gamers across all platforms currently supported by Destiny 2 will soon be able to jump in and play together. This means Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia users will all be free to mingle with one another. There are no set limitations on who can and can’t join a Fireteam.

Guardians on PlayStation can form a team with a Stadia player, while PC gamers can invite Xbox owners directly into their lobby. No combination is off-limits. “You’ll be able to play with all your friends no matter what platform you call home,” Bungie confirmed.

How will crossplay work in Destiny 2?

No different from how you would normally invite friends on your current platform of choice, crossplay will let you bring over friends in from all over.

All activities, all Destinations, and all future content will seemingly be accessible by mixed Fireteams. One key area that might raise some eyebrows is PVP. Though Bungie clarified that console and PC players won’t be joining each other in the Crucible by default.

Instead, PC players will need to “specifically invite console friends to play with them in the PC Crucible pools.”

As Season 13 draws to a close, it’s likely we’ll get a deep dive on crossplay functionality. We’ll be sure to update you here with any further information.