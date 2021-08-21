Is Fallout 76 cross platform? Crossplay guide for Xbox, PS5, & PC

The last entry into the Fallout series has been progressing nicely since its rocky release, and if you’re looking to link up their friends playing on other platforms — you’ve come to the right place.

Originally released back in 2018, Fallout 76 was an ambitious MMO by Bethesda set in their historic franchise, and after a shaky initial release that left a sour taste in many players’ mouths they’ve since rebounded.

Now, the game boasts a sizable player base and the multiplayer component has even been luring some players back in with the wide array of tasks you can complete with friends or as a solo.

If you’re looking to hop into the action with some friends, but they’re playing on separate platforms, it’s good to know whether or not the game supports crossplay.

Is Fallout 76 cross platform?

Unfortunately, no.

Bethesda hasn’t added crossplay support to Fallout 76 since the game’s release. This means you’ll be restricted to play the game with friends only on the same platform.

As well, it doesn’t seem like they have any plans as of now or know when crossplay is going to come within the game.

Senior VP of Global Marketing at Bethesda, Pete Hines, tweeted back in 2018 that the game doesn’t support crossplay for a variety of reasons, and they don’t know if it will ever happen.

Folks, chill. I work with a lot of devs and games for whom this is important going forward. Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will. But I assure you it is not on our radar right now as we focus on B.E.T.A. and Launch. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 26, 2018

While this was posted back in 2018 before the game’s release, it’s been roughly three years since this tweet, and we still haven’t heard any development on the feature.

So, it doesn’t look too promising for players looking to link up on different platforms. But we’ll just have to wait and see if crossplay is a feature Bethesda will be implementing for Fallout 76.