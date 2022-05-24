Is Red Dead Online cross-platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PS5, & PC

Red Dead Online lets players explore the Old West on horseback with their friends, or others playing on the same platform. However, does Red Dead Online feature cross-platform play?

Read Dead Online is the multiplayer counterpart to Red Dead Redemption 2. Unlike the Redemption 2, Read Dead Online works a lot like GTA Online, letting players team or battle one another, using the game’s Wild West setting as the ultimate cowboy playground.

The question is, is Red Dead Online cross-platform? And does it allow players across PC, Xbox, and Playstation consoles to engage in cross-play with those who own the game on other platforms?

Is Red Dead Online cross-platform?

No, at the time of writing in 2022, Red Dead Online still does not support cross-platform play. This means that those playing on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles will only be able to play with others on the same platforms.

It also seems unlikely that the functionality will be added to the game, as GTA Online, Rockstar’s older and more successful multiplayer game, also hasn’t added it. This would suggest that it’s not coming, or is highly unlikely to ever arrive.

However, never say never. If Red Dead Online ever does support cross-platform play in the future, we’ll be sure to update you.

So, there you have it – that's everything you need to know on whether or not Red Dead Online is cross-platform.

