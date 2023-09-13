Where to find Yanma in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Bug/Flying-type Yanma is back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how to find and evolve it for your Kitakami Pokedex.

Generation II’s Clear Wing Pokemon is back alongside its Gen IV evolution as part of Scarlet and Violet‘s first wave of DLC, The Teal Mask. Yanma and Yanmega can be found in the new area, Kitakami, allowing players to add these cool Bug/Flying-types to their teams.

Article continues after ad

Yanma also has a fairly unique evolution method, so here’s how to find one and evolve it into Yanmega.

Where to find Yanma in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Yanma can be found early on in The Teal Mask, as it lives in grassy and rocky areas, such as the starting area just south of Mossui Town and the central mountain.

Article continues after ad

This includes the following areas:

Kitakami Road

Apple Hills

Oni Mountain

Kitakami Wilds

Wistful Fields

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Yanmega in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Yanmega cannot be found in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will have to catch a Yanma and evolve it.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Scarlet & Violet

Yanma evolves into Yanmega by leveling up while it knows the move Ancient Power.

Yanma learns Ancient Power at level 33. If your Yanma is above that level and doesn’t know Ancient Power, don’t worry. Fortunately, Scarlet and Violet allows Pokemon to remember moves at anytime by opening up their “Moves and Stats” page and pressing “A” to change moves.

From there, just level Yanma up through battles or Exp. Candies to trigger its evolution.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

That’s all you need to know about evolving Yanma and Yanmega. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad