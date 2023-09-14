Where to find Vullaby & Mandibuzz in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC brings Vullaby and Mandibuzz back. Here’s how to add them to your Kitakami Pokedex.

The Teal Mask DLC reintroduces a variety of Pokemon that were not previously available in Scarlet and Violet.

This includes the Dark/Flying-types Vullaby and Mandibuzz. Introduced in Generation 5, these vulture Pokemon can be tricky to find in the new area Kitakami.

Here’s how to find and evolve Vullaby and Mandibuzz.

Where to find Vullaby in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Vullaby can be found in barren and rocky areas. These include:

Paradise Barrens

Fellhorn Gorge

Where to find Mandibuzz in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mandibuzz cannot be found in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll have to catch and evolve a Vullaby.

How to evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz

While it can’t be caught in the wild, getting a Mandibuzz isn’t too hard. Vullaby evolves into Mandibuzz at level 54.

This is later than a lot of Pokemon that evolve just by leveling up, but with enough battles and Exp. Candies, you’ll have a Mandibuzz in no time.

That’s all you need to know about Vullaby and Mandibuzz. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

