Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced new held items that open up new possibilities in strategic battles, such as the mirror herb. Here’s everything players need to know about getting the Loaded Dice for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have shaken up the tried-and-true Pokemon formula in a variety of different ways, like introducing a suite of strategic new Pokemon moves.

Alongside these new moves, Game Freak also introduced plenty of new Held Items that could make competitive battling much more interesting than previous Generations.

One of those new Held Items is the Mirror Herb, which helps out the user when an opponent increases their own stats. Here’s everything players need to know about getting a Mirror Herb of their own.

Where to find the Mirror Herb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike items like the Loaded Dice, there is only one way for players to obtain the Mirror Herb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and that’s by purchasing it outright.

Like most Held Items, players will need to find a specific Delibird Presents store to find the Mirror Herb in stock. Thankfully, players wanting to purchase this powerful item early in their journey can do so.

The Pokemon Company The Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa city is the only store where players can purchase the Mirror Herb.

Trainers simply need to head to Cascarrafa city, home to Kofu’s Water-type Gym, next to the Asada Desert. There, players simply need to go to the Delibird Presents by the northern Pokemon Center and purchase the Mirror Herb for 30,000.

What does the Mirror Herb do?

The Mirror Herb is a powerful Held Item. However, unlike most other Held Items it relies on the opponent to really be useful.

The Mirror Herb allows the holder to “mirror an opponent’s stat increases to boost its own stats—but only once.”

The Pokemon Company The Mirror Herb is a held item that heavily relies on how the opponent will play in battle.

For example, let’s say the opponent’s Pokemon uses Ancient Power in battle and received the 10% chance to raise all of its stats by one stage. Should your Pokemon be holding the Mirror Herb, it will also have all of its stats raised by one stage.

However, should that Pokemon go on to use a move like Iron Defense to raise its Defense stat, the Pokemon holding the Mirror Herb would not receive that stat increase following Ancient Power’s buffs.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Mirror Herb in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

