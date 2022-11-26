Where to find the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a handful of new held items that are incredibly useful, like the Loaded Dice item. Here’s everything players need to know about getting the Loaded Dice for themselves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a variety of new things to the mainline Pokemon formula to make battles much more strategic.

From powerful new moves like Ice Spinner and Lumina Crash to strong held items like the Mirror Herb and Loaded Dice, players have more tools than ever to get the upper hand on opponents in battle.

For trainers who like using multistrike moves like Fury Swipes or Bullet Seed, the Loaded Dice may just be the perfect item for your favorite Pokemon. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Loaded Dice.

Fans may also want to check out the Level Order guide for the Paldea region, or glance at the Titan Pokemon guide to help tackle Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are two main ways that players can get the Loaded Dice item. First, trainers can get the Loaded Dice for free by fighting trainers in East Province (Area One) and talking to a Pokemon League Rep.

To get the Loaded Dice from the League Rep, players must first defeat at least five trainers in East Province (Area One).

The Pokemon Company The Pokemon League Rep players need to talk to in order to receive the Loaded Dice can be found here.

These trainers can be found throughout the Province around the roads leading to Levincia city. The trainers in this Province use Pokemon around levels 20-25, so players should be prepared before challenging them

Finally, those looking to simply purchase a Loaded Dice can do so at the Delibird Presents shop at Levincia city for 20,000.

What does the Loaded Dice do?

The Loaded Dice is a held item that, when given to a Pokemon, guarantees that multistrike moves will hit the opponent at least four times.

While niche, this item could prove deadly with the right strategy involved. While many multistrike moves have low power, this is due to the fact that they are inherently inaccurate.

The Pokemon Company Though the description does not outright say it, the Loaded Dice guarantees multistrike moves hit at least four times.

The Loaded Dice mitigates their inaccuracy, meaning formerly unreliable moves with 25 base power such as Bullet Seed, Rock Blast, and Icicle Spear can reach 100 base power guaranteed.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding the Loaded Dice in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

