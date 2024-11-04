Pokemon TCG Pocket vs TCG Live: What is the difference?

Pokemon TCG Pocket, released on October 30, 2023, has quickly gained popularity in the community, earning more daily revenue than Pokemon Go. However, many fans have wondered what makes the game different from the original Pokemon TCG Live.

Questions about which version is better, and whether Pocket will be replacing TCG Live, have also arisen. Below we’ll explore these differences in detail and offer insights to help you determine which game best suits your needs and if Live is actually coming to an end.

Article continues after ad

What is the difference?





The difference between Pokemon TCG Pocket and TCG Live is primarily competitive versus casual gameplay. Live provides an authentic card battle experience for players seeking true simulation, while Pocket offers a relaxed setting for opening packs, collecting cards, and casual battles at your convenience.

Here are all the key differences between the two games:

Feature Pokemon TCG Live Pokemon TCG Pocket Release Date June 8, 2023 October 30, 2023 Platform Availability Mobile and desktop Mobile Target Audience More experienced and competitive players Casual players and newcomers Gameplay Style Competitive, in-depth mechanics, longer matches Casual, quick gameplay Deck Size 60 cards 20 cards Game Depth Full mechanics of the physical TCG for all strategies. Simplified mechanics that disable some strategies. Prize Cards vs Points Prize Cards Points system Customization Options High level of deck customization Limited customization User Interface Detailed, with animations and customization Simple and user-friendly Card Collection Extensive collection features, including trading and barcode scanning for real-life cards Focused on opening digital packs and collecting. Has no barcode scanner for physical cards. Match Types Ranked matches and events Casual battles at your convenience Updates and Support Regular updates and new content Less frequent updates

Which is better?

The choice between Pokémon TCG Pocket vs Pokémon TCG Live ultimately depends on your playstyle.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Pocket is much more suited to casual players.

If you’re looking for a fast-paced, casual experience that allows you to collect cards and play on the go, Pocket is the ideal option. Its user-friendly design makes it easy to jump into quick matches whenever you have time.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, if you’re a seasoned player who desires a complete simulation of in-person gameplay with the ability to engage in competitive matches for extended periods, TCG Live is the superior choice. It does offer a more immersive and strategic gaming experience.

Will Pocket replace TCG live?

The Pokémon Company has not announced or indicated that TCG Pocket is replacing TCG Live, despite some having expressed concerns due to their distinct similarities.

Together, these platforms coexist to serve different segments of the Pokemon TCG community, allowing you to select the option that best fits your gaming style and preferences.

Article continues after ad

Overall, the two games work similarly to the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Yugioh Duel Links is the fast easy-to-understand TCG version suited more for casual fans and beginners, while Yugioh Master Duel is more complex and is for competitive players.

Article continues after ad

Check out our complete guide for the rarest cards in Pocket and all their pull rates and how you can get the secret and ultra-rare Mew card.