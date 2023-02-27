Pokemon Sleep confirmed for summer 2023 release with new Pokemon Go Plus + device

After years of waiting, Pokemon Sleep will finally see the light of day as it’s been confirmed that the mobile app will be released in the summer of 2023.

The elusive sleep-tracking app Pokemon Sleep was first announced in May 2019, with an original release planned for some point in 2020 – although that never happened.

While some fans were worried the app was never going to arrive, it was revealed during a Pokemon Presents stream on February 27 that Pokemon Sleep is still on the way – and there’s not long to wait, as it has a summer 2023 release window.

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Presents also revealed some new footage of the app and how it works: The game takes place on a small island where you’ll research Pokemon sleep patterns with the help of a friendly Snorlax and a professor called Neroli.

In order to play, you’ll place your iPhone or Android smartphone by your pillow at night to track your sleep. When you wake up, you’ll be given a score and a sleep style that will influence the Pokemon that appear around Snorlax.

Pokemon Sleep will launch with Pokemon Go Plus +

It was also confirmed that a new device called the Pokemon Go Plus + is set to be released on July 14, 2023.

This small device can be linked to your phone using Bluetooth and will track your sleep with the press of a button, at which point it will prompt you to sleep or wake up in Pikachu’s adorable voice.

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Plus + can be used just like the original Pokemon Go Plus, which spins PokeStops when you pass them and catches Pokemon without needing to unlock your phone.

We’ll keep you updated when more Sleep information is revealed, but for now, visit our Pokemon page for the latest news from the Pokemon Presents and beyond.