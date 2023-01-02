What is Diamond Dust in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Rare Easter egg weather explained

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have run into the rare Diamond Dust phenomenon while exploring Paldea, and here is everything you need to know about this weather Easter egg.

There are several Easter eggs in the mainline Pokemon games that carry over from generation to generation. Whether it be the GameFreak HQ, the Masuda method for breeding, or something as simple as your character twirling if you spin your analog stick around.

But other Easter eggs aren’t as well known, including the elusive Diamond Dust phenomenon. Introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, this weather pattern went unnoticed by many until 2008, when Junichi Masuda noted it in a blog post.

So what is Diamond Dust? In short, it’s a rare weather effect that replaces snow with glowing balls of light. At first, it only appeared in Snowpoint City on a handful of specific days, but in later titles (X & Y, Sun & Moon, USUM), it would appear on the player’s birthday. Now, after skipping Gen 8, Diamond Dust is back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Diamond Dust phenomenon

Unlike previous titles, Diamond Dust seems to appear at random, however, it still only shows up in areas where it snows. So, while it was easier to get Diamon Dust to appear in past generations, now players have to rely on luck.

Diamond Dust appears on and around Glaseado Mountain, where it typically snows during rainy weather.

Thankfully, Diamond Dust doesn’t affect gameplay in any way. It’s just a pretty visual effect that changes the way snow looks.

How to get Diamond Dust to spawn

Sadly, there isn’t a reliable way to get Diamond Dust to appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Changing the date to January 12 or the player’s birthday doesn’t seem to have any effect on weather patterns.

But players can reset for the weather to make Diamond Dust appear faster. Here’s how:

Go to an area in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet where it snows Save the game Close out of the game completely Relaunch the game and check the weather If it isn’t Diamond Dust, repeat steps 3 & 4

Every time a player launches Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the weather will be random. So, even if the player saves during a blizzard or clear weather, there is no guarantee the weather will be the same when they relaunch.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

