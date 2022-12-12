Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share easy way to take out Ditto Tera Raids

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sharing tips on how to deal with Ditto Tera Raids after they learned how the transformative Pokemon works.

Tera Raids are among the most challenging activities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. They offer an even greater challenge in the post-game as players will unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids, which boosts the boss’s level, stats, and special abilities in battle.

Players often select the best Tera Raid builds when taking on these powerful raids. Whether those be a one-shot Azumarill build or a tanky Iron Hands, there are plenty of Pokemon that can be optimized to make quick work of tough Tera Raids.

But Ditto raids are unique as they use the host’s Pokemon – stats, moves, and all – against the Tera Raiders. And after some players took their most ferocious Pokemon into a Ditto raid, they learned the correct way to deal with this pink blob.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

How to easily defeat Ditto Tera Raids

Reddit user Quanto-Ryo8 took to r/PokemonScarletViolet to vent their frustrations when joining online Ditto Tera Raids. “If you’re hosting a six-star Tera raid against a ditto, maybe it’s not the best idea to lead with a Koraidon. Just saying,” they stated.

Other users flocked to the comments to share stories of their own including the Ditto using status moves like Bulk-Up and Swords Dance leading to a quick sweep of the raiders. But a few players shared tips on how to make these Tera Raids a breeze.

“I always lead with Magicarp,” one user responded. Another stated, “I always lead with a Ditto then use Transform on another team member so I get to help somewhat with attacking whilst the Ditto boss gets stuck in a transform loop and does no damage.”

This strategy works because Tera Raid Ditto will only try to transform into the host’s Pokemon. So, when the Ditto flounders after transforming into a Magikarp, the host’s allies can deal damage with zero fear of retaliation.

