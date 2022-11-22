Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover uncatchable Shinies during Titan Battles

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Players have already discovered one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s biggest secrets, and they are in the form of rare uncatchable Shiny Pokemon encounters – adding to the series’ short list of Shinies you can’t catch.

The biggest fear of Shiny hunters is coming unprepared for a Pokemon encounter. Whether they don’t have enough Pokeballs, the right moveset, or they didn’t save before engaging with a skittish Pokemon in Legends Arceus, there are plenty of ways to fail a Shiny.

And it’s hard to think of anything more heartbreaking than seeing the Shiny sparkles fly, followed by a failure to catch the rare Pokemon. Yet, there is one subcategory of Shiny Pokemon that might take the cake regarding a Shiny Pokemon hunter’s worst nightmare.

Uncatchable Shiny Pokemon. There aren’t a lot of these encounters in the series, but there are some Pokemon that can appear Shiny in-game but can’t be caught. Most notably, the Poochyena at the start of Pokemon Ruby & Saphire. And it turns out Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have their own set of uncatchable Shiny Pokemon.

Uncatchable Shiny Pokemon during Titan Battles

No, the Titan Pokemon cannot appear Shiny in Scarlet & Violet. They are static encounters – like Starters and Legendaries – and the game’s code doesn’t allow them to be Shiny. However, some players have discovered that the Pokemon Arven brings are not static encounters.

Twitter user Kitensa posted a video of the Titan Bombirdier encounter where Arven sent out a Shiny Nacli.

And this was followed a few minutes later by a post from Daijobucat, who posted a screenshot of Arven using a Shiny Shellder during the fight with Titan Klawf.

Some trainers enjoy encountering uncatchable Shiny Pokemon, so they can add Arven’s partner Pokemon to the list of potential hunts. Yet, there is still a lot of testing to be done. Players must figure out when the Shinyness of Arven’s Pokemon is determined and if every Titan Battle can feature an uncatchable Shiny.

