Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games.

Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied to console clocks since the mechanic was implemented in Generation 2. However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will find that changing console clocks to influence time of day and weather patterns won’t be needed thanks to a new time passage system.

The system for the passage of time is tied to the in-game clock, with Day and Night lasting roughly 30 minutes in real time. Additionally, weather also works on this in-game cycle, with weather patterns occurring in bursts around the map of Paldea.

Fans traveling through the Gen 9 game may also want to take a peek at this Gym Leader Level Order guide while waiting for the weather or time of day to change or consider looking into the sandwich guide that is perfect for passing the time.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know about changing the date and time and how to effect the weather.

Is it possible to change the in-game time in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

While waiting for the exact time of day or weather pattern can be a pain, players can’t affect these patterns by changing the date and time of their consoles.

The best way to get the desired time of day is simply to wait until the in-game time cycle changes. Because Day and Night aren’t very long, players can explore until the desired timeframe becomes available.

Can you change the in-game weather patters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Changing the date and time of a Nintendo Switch console will not help players find the desired weather patterns in Paldea.

In Sword & Shield, weather patterns spawned in the Wild Area for the duration of a complete, real-time day. This meant that if players wanted to spawn Toxel outside the Pokemon Daycare, they simply had to change the console clock by moving forward one day until the desired rainy weather pattern was active.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, weather moves across Paldea in an unpredictable pattern. Rainstorms may crop up for a short time, and then turn to sunny skies after a few minutes. Icy blizzards may replace sunshine in colder biomes. The only way to get these patterns is to wait, making their appearance more immersive and realistic than a scheduled daily onslaught of weather in one location.

And that's it!

