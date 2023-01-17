Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide: All trainers and teams

After rematching all eight gym leaders in Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take on the Academy Ace Tournament, and here is how to defeat all 13 trainers in the post-game.

There are quite a few things for trainers to do after they’ve taken on Professor Sada/Turo and returned to the surface. They will be challenged with rematching all eight gym leaders, can take on powerful Tera Raids, and even fight in the Academy Ace Tournament.

The brainchild of Nemona, the Academy Ace Tournament allows players to face off against Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s School teachers, rivals, and Elite Four members. And if you manage to make it through all four rounds, players can earn valuable rewards.

This guide will show players how to beat every trainer in the Academy Ace Tournament.

Note: On a player’s first attempt of the tournament, they will always face Arven, Jacq, Dendra, and Geeta. Every attempt afterward is random.

Contents

Academy Ace Arven

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Greedent Normal 67 Cloyster Water/Ice 67 Scovillain Grass/Fire 67 Toedscruel Ground/Grass 67 Garganacl Rock 67 Mabosstiff Dark (Tera Type) 68

Academy Ace Penny

Pokemon Type Level Umbreon Dark 69 Vaporeon Water 69 Jolteon Electric 69 Flareon Fire 69 Leafeon Grass 69 Sylveon Fairy (Tera Type) 70

Biology Instructor Jacq

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Arcanine Fire 65 Lurantis Grass 65 Swalot Poison 65 Mudsdale Ground 65 Slowbro Water/Psychic 65 Farigiraf Psychic (Tera Type) 66

Battle Studies Instructor Dendra

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Falinks Fighting 65 Tauros (Blaze Breed) Fighting/Fire 65 Tauros (Aqua Breed) Fighting/Water 65 Medicham Fighting/Psychic 65 Hawlucha Fighting/Flying 65 Hariyama Fighting (Tera Type) 66

Home Ec Instructor Saguaro

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Pachirisu Electric 65 Frosslass Ice/Ghost 65 Alomomola Water 65 Vespiquen Bug/Flying 65 Goodra Dragon 65 Hatterene Fairy (Tera Type) 66

Language Instructor Salvatore

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Honchcrow Dark/Flying 65 Persian Normal 65 Palossand Ghost/Ground 65 Glaceon Ice 65 Gothitelle Psychic 65 Raichu Electric (Tera Type) 66

Math Instructor Tyme

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Lycanroc (Midday) Rock 65 Lycanroc (Midnight) Rock 65 Drednaw Water/Rock 65 Stonjourner Rock 65 Coalossal Rock/Fire 65 Garganacl Rock (Tera Type) 66

School Nurse Miriam

Pokemon Type Level Hypno Psychic 65 Pincurchin Electric 65 Sawsbuck Normal/Grass 65 Glalie Ice 65 Elektross Electric 65 Toxapex Poison (Tera Type) 66

History Instructor Raifort

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Zoroark Dark 65 Serviper Poison 65 Grumpig Psychic 65 Lumineon Water 65 Scizor Bug/Steel 65 Gengar Ghost (Tera Type) 66

Players will only face the trainers from here on in the final round of the Academy Ace Tournament. These include Nemona, Geeta, Hassel, and Clavell.

Champion Nemona

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Lycanroc Rock 71 Goodra Dragon 71 Dudunsparce Normal 71 Orthworm Steel 71 Pawmot Electric / Fighting 71 Quaquaval (if picked Sprigatito) Water (Tera-type) 72 Skeledirge (if picked Quaxly ) Fire (Tera-type) 72 Meowscarada (if picked Fuecoco) Grass (Tera-type) 72

Champion Geeta

Pokemon Type Level Espathra Psychic 69 Gogoat Grass 69 Veluza Water/Psychic 69 Avalugg Ice 69 Kingambit Dark/Steel 69 Glimmora Rock (Tera Type) 70

Art Instructor Hassel

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Noivern Flying/Dragon 67 Haxorus Dragon 67 Dragalge Poison/Dragon 67 Flapple Grass/Dragon 67 Dragonite Dragon/Flying 67 Baxcalibur Dragon (Tera-type) 68

Academy Director Clavell

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Type Level Oranguru Normal / Psychic 65 Abomasnow Grass / Snow 65 Polteageist Ghost 65 Amoongus Grass/Poison 65 Gyarados Water/Flying 65 Quaquaval (if picked Fuecoco) Water (Tera-type) 66 Skeledirge (if picked Sprigatito) Fire (Tera-type) 66 Meowscarada (if picked Quaxly) Grass (Tera-type) 66

And that’s all there is to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy Ace Tournament. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

