Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide: All trainers and teams

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
nemona pokemon violet scarlet

After rematching all eight gym leaders in Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take on the Academy Ace Tournament, and here is how to defeat all 13 trainers in the post-game.

There are quite a few things for trainers to do after they’ve taken on Professor Sada/Turo and returned to the surface. They will be challenged with rematching all eight gym leaders, can take on powerful Tera Raids, and even fight in the Academy Ace Tournament.

The brainchild of Nemona, the Academy Ace Tournament allows players to face off against Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s School teachers, rivals, and Elite Four members. And if you manage to make it through all four rounds, players can earn valuable rewards.

This guide will show players how to beat every trainer in the Academy Ace Tournament.

Note: On a player’s first attempt of the tournament, they will always face Arven, Jacq, Dendra, and Geeta. Every attempt afterward is random.

Contents

Academy Ace Arven

Arven Pokemon Scarlet VioletThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
GreedentNormal67
CloysterWater/Ice67
ScovillainGrass/Fire67
ToedscruelGround/Grass67
GarganaclRock67
MabosstiffDark (Tera Type)68

Academy Ace Penny

pokemon penny
PokemonTypeLevel
UmbreonDark69
VaporeonWater69
JolteonElectric69
FlareonFire69
LeafeonGrass69
SylveonFairy (Tera Type)70

Biology Instructor Jacq

pokemon scarlet violet mr jacq classroomThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
ArcanineFire65
LurantisGrass65
SwalotPoison65
MudsdaleGround65
SlowbroWater/Psychic65
FarigirafPsychic (Tera Type)66

Battle Studies Instructor Dendra

pokemon scarlet violet ms dendraThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
FalinksFighting65
Tauros (Blaze Breed)Fighting/Fire65
Tauros (Aqua Breed)Fighting/Water65
MedichamFighting/Psychic65
HawluchaFighting/Flying65
HariyamaFighting (Tera Type)66

Home Ec Instructor Saguaro

pokemon scarlet violet mr saguaroThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
PachirisuElectric65
FrosslassIce/Ghost65
AlomomolaWater65
VespiquenBug/Flying65
GoodraDragon65
HattereneFairy (Tera Type)66

Language Instructor Salvatore

pokemon scarlet violet mr salvatore classroomThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
HonchcrowDark/Flying65
PersianNormal65
PalossandGhost/Ground65
GlaceonIce65
GothitellePsychic65
RaichuElectric (Tera Type)66

Math Instructor Tyme

pokemon scarlet violet ms tymeThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
Lycanroc (Midday)Rock65
Lycanroc (Midnight)Rock65
DrednawWater/Rock65
StonjournerRock65
CoalossalRock/Fire65
GarganaclRock (Tera Type)66

School Nurse Miriam

PokemonTypeLevel
HypnoPsychic65
PincurchinElectric65
SawsbuckNormal/Grass65
GlalieIce65
ElektrossElectric65
ToxapexPoison (Tera Type)66

History Instructor Raifort

pokemon scarlet violet ms raifortThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
ZoroarkDark65
ServiperPoison65
GrumpigPsychic65
LumineonWater65
ScizorBug/Steel65
GengarGhost (Tera Type)66

Players will only face the trainers from here on in the final round of the Academy Ace Tournament. These include Nemona, Geeta, Hassel, and Clavell.

Champion Nemona

pokemon scarlet and violet nemona posingGame Freak / The Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
LycanrocRock71
GoodraDragon71
DudunsparceNormal71
OrthwormSteel71
PawmotElectric / Fighting71
Quaquaval (if picked Sprigatito)Water (Tera-type)72
Skeledirge (if picked Quaxly )Fire (Tera-type)72
Meowscarada (if picked Fuecoco)Grass (Tera-type)72

Champion Geeta

geeta pokemon scarlet violet
PokemonTypeLevel
EspathraPsychic69
GogoatGrass69
VeluzaWater/Psychic69
AvaluggIce69
KingambitDark/Steel69
GlimmoraRock (Tera Type)70

Art Instructor Hassel

pokemon scarlet violet mr hasselThe Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
NoivernFlying/Dragon67
HaxorusDragon67
DragalgePoison/Dragon67
FlappleGrass/Dragon67
DragoniteDragon/Flying67
BaxcaliburDragon (Tera-type)68

Academy Director Clavell

pokemon scarlet and violet director clavellGame Freak / The Pokemon Company
PokemonTypeLevel
OranguruNormal / Psychic65
AbomasnowGrass / Snow65
PolteageistGhost65
AmoongusGrass/Poison65
GyaradosWater/Flying65
Quaquaval (if picked Fuecoco)Water (Tera-type)66
Skeledirge (if picked Sprigatito)Fire (Tera-type)66
Meowscarada (if picked Quaxly)Grass (Tera-type)66

And that’s all there is to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy Ace Tournament. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

