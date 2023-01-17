Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leader rematch guide: How to unlock Academy Ace Tournament

To unlock Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy Ace Tournament and start battling your peers for big rewards, players will have to rematch all eight Pladean Gym leaders. Here is how to beat them.

After players have explored Area Zero, the credits have rolled, and players awake back in their dorm room, Nemona will present her idea for the Academy Ace Tournament. However, Paldean Champion Geeta has a requirement first.

Players have to travel across Paldea and rematch all eight gym leaders. They will be in the same places as they were the first time, but their teams will be drastically different. Instead of the gyms getting incrementally harder, each leader will have a team of five Pokemon from levels 65-66.

This means players can attempt the Gym Rematches in any order they please. For this guide, we will list the gyms and their teams in the way they were ordered in the main storyline.

Contents

Bug Gym Leader Katy – Cortondo

Pokemon Type Level Bug/Dark 65 Bug/Steel 65 Bug/Fighting 65 Bug 65 Bug (Tera Type) 66

Grass Gym Leader Brassius – Artazon

Pokemon Type Level Grass 65 Grass 65 Grass/Fighting 65 Grass/Normal 65 Grass (Tera Type) 66

Electric Gym Ledaer Iono – Levincia

Pokemon Type Level Electric/Flying 65 Electric 65 Electric 65 Electric 65 Electric (Tera Type) 66

Water Gym Leader Kofu – Cascaraffa

Pokemon Type Level Water/Psychic 65 Water 65 Water 65 Water/Flying 65 Water (Tera Type) 66

Normal Gym Leader Larry – Medali

Pokemon Type Level Normal 65 Normal 65 Normal 65 Normal/Flying 65 Normal (Tera Type) 66

Ghost Gym Leader Ryme – Montenevera

Pokemon Type Level Ghost/Fairy 65 Ghost 65 Ghost 65 Ghost/Dark 65 Ghost (Tera Type) 66

Psychic Gym Leader Tulip – Alfornada

Pokemon Type Level Normal/Psychic 65 Psychic/Fighting 65 Psychic 65 Psychic/Fairy 65 Psychic (Tera Type) 66

Ice Gym Leader Grusha – Glaseado

Pokemon Type Level Ice/Bug 65 Ice 65 Ice 65 Dark/Ice 65 Ice (Tera Type) 66

And that’s all there is to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game Gym rematches. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

