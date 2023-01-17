GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leader rematch guide: How to unlock Academy Ace Tournament

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
geeta pokemon scarlet violet

To unlock Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy Ace Tournament and start battling your peers for big rewards, players will have to rematch all eight Pladean Gym leaders. Here is how to beat them.

After players have explored Area Zero, the credits have rolled, and players awake back in their dorm room, Nemona will present her idea for the Academy Ace Tournament. However, Paldean Champion Geeta has a requirement first.

Players have to travel across Paldea and rematch all eight gym leaders. They will be in the same places as they were the first time, but their teams will be drastically different. Instead of the gyms getting incrementally harder, each leader will have a team of five Pokemon from levels 65-66.

Article continues after ad

This means players can attempt the Gym Rematches in any order they please. For this guide, we will list the gyms and their teams in the way they were ordered in the main storyline.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Contents

Bug Gym Leader Katy – Cortondo

PokemonTypeLevel
LokixBug/Dark65
ForretressBug/Steel65
HeracrossBug/Fighting65
SpidopsBug65
UrsaringBug (Tera Type)66

Grass Gym Leader Brassius – Artazon

PokemonTypeLevel
LilligantGrass65
TsareenaGrass65
BreloomGrass/Fighting65
ArbolivaGrass/Normal65
SudowoodoGrass (Tera Type)66

Electric Gym Ledaer Iono – Levincia

PokemonTypeLevel
KilowattrelElectric/Flying65
LuxrayElectric65
BelliboltElectric65
ElectrodeElectric65
MismagiusElectric (Tera Type)66

Water Gym Leader Kofu – Cascaraffa

PokemonTypeLevel
VeluzaWater/Psychic65
WugtrioWater65
ClawitzerWater65
PelipperWater/Flying65
CrabominableWater (Tera Type)66

Normal Gym Leader Larry – Medali

PokemonTypeLevel
OinkolongeNormal65
KomalaNormal65
DudunsparceNormal65
BraviaryNormal/Flying65
StaraptorNormal (Tera Type)66

Ghost Gym Leader Ryme – Montenevera

PokemonTypeLevel
MimikyuGhost/Fairy65
BanetteGhost65
HoundstoneGhost65
SpiritombGhost/Dark65
ToxtricityGhost (Tera Type)66

Psychic Gym Leader Tulip – Alfornada

PokemonTypeLevel
FarigirafNormal/Psychic65
GalladePsychic/Fighting65
EspathraPsychic65
GardevoirPsychic/Fairy65
FlorgesPsychic (Tera Type)66

Ice Gym Leader Grusha – Glaseado

PokemonTypeLevel
FrosmothIce/Bug65
BearticIce65
CetitanIce65
WeavileDark/Ice65
AltariaIce (Tera Type)66

And that’s all there is to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game Gym rematches. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Qwilfish & Overqwil Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad

keep reading

pokemon scarlet violet paths gym order
Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gym order: All paths level order & post-game walkthrough

Zackerie Fairfax