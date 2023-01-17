Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leader rematch guide: How to unlock Academy Ace Tournament

To unlock Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy Ace Tournament and start battling your peers for big rewards, players will have to rematch all eight Pladean Gym leaders. Here is how to beat them.
After players have explored Area Zero, the credits have rolled, and players awake back in their dorm room, Nemona will present her idea for the Academy Ace Tournament. However, Paldean Champion Geeta has a requirement first.
Players have to travel across Paldea and rematch all eight gym leaders. They will be in the same places as they were the first time, but their teams will be drastically different. Instead of the gyms getting incrementally harder, each leader will have a team of five Pokemon from levels 65-66.
This means players can attempt the Gym Rematches in any order they please. For this guide, we will list the gyms and their teams in the way they were ordered in the main storyline.
